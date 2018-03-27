Give our schoolchildren the same break we give ducks and geese.

Hooray for American duck and goose hunters, who have long supported a law that helps the flocks survive and flourish.
How did our sportsmen do it?
Cabela's, which sells thousands of assault rifles, offers a clue with this ad:
"Three-shot 12-gauge magazine plug limits the amount of rounds you can load in compliance with migratory game bird regulations."
The plug costs just $4.88.
Here's what the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service says:
"Unplugged shotguns.
You cannot hunt migratory game birds with a shotgun that can hold more than three shells, unless you plug it with a one-piece filler that cannot be removed without disassembling the gun."
Thus, we need not outlaw assault rifles.
Those weapons fire bullets not one bit more deadly than reliable old military and hunting guns using calibers like .270 or 30.06.
During my military years, 1956-58, I loved firing at pop-up targets with the army's semiautomatic M-1 Garand rifle, using an eight-shot clip and its 30.06 cartridge.
I just think we should give our schoolchildren, our concert-goers, our church people in the sanctuary, the same deal we give migratory game birds.
Get rid of those huge ammunition magazines.
They are the only significant difference between today's handsome big-game rifles and those murderous assault weapons.
Last October a gunman with several weapons killed 58 people and injured more than 500 at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.
The latest assault rifle attack — 17 people this time — occurred at a Florida high school.
The murderer who killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 used several 30-round magazines so he could fire 154 shots in fewer than five minutes. The gunman in Arizona who killed six people and injured 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, fired a pistol with a 33-round clip. He stopped killing only when he was tackled by a bystander as he paused to reload.
The shooter who killed 67 people at a summer camp in Norway in 2011 purchased 30-round magazines mail order from an American dealer.
I could go on and on with this list.
Of course, 30-round magazines are nothing. On the web we can purchase 100-round AR-15 drum magazines for about $100. We must pass laws against the 30, 50, 120-shot magazines that make possible mass murder.
In today's political climate, we humans cannot expect to get the good deal we offer our ducks and geese — plugged guns capable of firing only three rounds.
Forget about 100-round magazines for the "good guy with a gun."
His fusillade of bullets would kill not just the bad guy but dozens in the crowd around him.
Eight shots are plenty for the good guy.
Forbiddingbump-fire stocks andgun purchases by the mentally unstable will help a little. I suggest we just spend more in America on psychiatric care.
The government should buy back at the original price all high-capacity magazines.
Anyone later caught with one should be charged with a felony and go to jail.
