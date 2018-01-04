Travel report: Rolling the dice on ice

Explosion damages KC wastewater treatment plant

An explosion caused by a build up of methane gas damaged Kansas City’s Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant, 7300 Hawthorne Rd. on Wednesday night. Despite a partial wall collapse and substantial damage, the facility remains operational and able to still treat waste water. No one was injured in the blast. Photos, video by KC Water. Video edit by Tammy Ljungblad and Robert B. Cronkleton.