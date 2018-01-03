Get fit on a dime with healthy food, workout choices

Have you been inundated with health and fitness commercials and offerings this past week, or what? I sure have, and it makes sense, as everyone is looking to start anew in 2018 with better health resolutions. This week I’m sharing my top tips for getting healthy without overspending.
Experiment with veggies and lean meats
It’s a common misconception that it costs more to eat healthy. In fact, it’s quite affordable when you cut out all of the junk from your grocery bill.
One of my favorite healthy substitutes is turkey pepperoni in place of chips, which are heavy in carbs, saturated fats and sodium. Simply microwave the rounds for 30 seconds and let them crisp. Once ready, enjoy them with any healthy dip for a quick snack.
I’ve always been a big fan of using cooked spaghetti squash in place of pasta. It’s super easy to heat and shred, and is especially good in the winter months when you want something hearty yet light.
For meals, I cook ground chicken with my favorite seasonings and flavored oils, then mix it with cooked veggies for a meal. It’s easy and way healthier than off-the-shelf sauces full of sugar and preservatives. If your kids need more carbs, serve their portions with rice or pasta on the side.
Master the art of prep
Studies show that it’s easier to build good habits if you minimize the prep. Take it from me, when you try to incorporate veggies into every meal and snack, it’s WAY easier if you prep for the whole week. Select and slice your favorite veggies into containers at the beginning of the week so you can easily throw them into meals or baggies to go. It takes less than 30 minutes and will completely change your weekly diet habits.
Stock a workout area
Some truly believe that if you have a designated workout area in your home, you are more likely to fit exercise into your regular routine. If you prescribe to this philosophy, I suggest that you start small and refrain from going all in with a pricey weight set. You can always save for this and make a purchase when you’ve shown commitment and are going strong with your regiment.
Start with a pair of 5 and 10 pound free weights, a yoga mat and some resistance bands. Then, go online for free classes to increase your cardio activity and strengthen muscle tone.
2018 is the year to prioritize your fitness and get in shape. However, you don’t have to dip into your wallet much to do so. Don’t follow all the gym and program hype. You can do this yourself for a fraction of the cost.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
