Start making plans now to age with grace

Bitter cold is just what Snow Creek resort needs to make plenty of snow for skiers

Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, enthusiasts embrace winter sports in cold weather at Snow Creek Ski Resort which opened on Tuesday, December 26. "Being this cold and able to make this much snow this early in the winter time, it's fantastic for the rest of the season." said the Darin Pond of Snow Creek. Snow Creek will have a special family friendly, non-alcoholic New Year's Eve party from 8pm to 1am, with a small fireworks display at midnight to ring in the new year. Tickets are available on the resort's website.