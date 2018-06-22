Lenexa embraces system to reduce train noise

Lenexa has allocated $350,000 for two horns that should reduce train noise for the more than 1,200 residences and businesses within a half-mile of the Old Town Lenexa railroad crossings.
Wayside horns, already being used in Merriam, mimic train horns but are mounted at the railroad crossing instead of on the locomotive. When the train approaches, the system automatically activates and projects the sound down the roadway toward the motorists who need to hear it. Far less sound goes down the tracks and into the neighborhoods.
The wayside horn system will cover the Plfumm Road and Noland Road crossings on the BNSF Railway tracks, which run adjacent to Santa Fe Trail Drive through Old Town.
Lenexa officials say the feedback was overwhelmingly positive when residents and business owners joined the City Council in Old Town for a test of the wayside horns in May. Now the city is working with BNSF to install the system. Elsewhere, such systems have taken a year or more to implement, the city said.
Another alternative would have been creating a Quiet Zone, but that would have cost more than $2 million. In quiet zones, the engineers don’t routinely sound their horns, but improved safety equipment must be installed at the crossings.
New tennis courts in Roeland Park
Roeland Park will cut the ribbon July 2 on its two new tennis courts at R Park, which occupies the site of the former Roeland Park Elementary School at 5535 Juniper Drive.
The renovation was funded in part by a $20,000 grant from United States Tennis Association and $12,000 from its Missouri Valley Region arm for reconstruction, plus another $500 for equipment. Roeland Park provided demolition work valued at $10,000, and the rest was financed with city capital improvement funds.
The two-court layout — with youth and regulation lines — will serve both novices and seasoned players.
The Johnson County Park & Recreation District will provide tennis programs at the new courts, including three different youth classes, which will meet on Tuesday and Thursday mornings beginning on July 10.
The July 2 ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with officials from Roeland Park, USTA Missouri Valley and the county park district. Afterward, youth tennis equipment will be available for open play, and sign-ups will be taken for the youth classes that start July 10:
▪ Red Ball Tennis Lessons for ages 5 through 8.
▪ Orange Ball Tennis Lessons for ages 9 and 10.
▪ Green Ball Tennis Lessons for ages 9 to 12.
The cost is $75 for Johnson County residents or $83 for nonresidents. Students are encouraged to bring their own rackets.
To learn more or to enroll on your own, visit www.JCPRD.com, using the keyword “tennis,” or call 913-831-3359.
Fireworks will conclude PARKED! In Shawnee
For the second year, the city of Shawnee is throwing a free summer party called PARKED!
The event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. June 29 at Stump Park, includes a fireworks display at 9:30 that will give visitors a jump on Fourth of July revelry.
Beer and wine may be purchased at the site, and more than 20 food trucks will be selling a variety of food. No alcohol may be brought into the venue.
Family fun includes youth cyclocross and bounce houses. The band Landrush will perform a mix of cover tunes.
Stump Park is at 47th Street and Woodland Drive. Because parking is limited, visitors are encouraged to carpool, walk or bike. Shuttles will run to and from Mill Valley High School beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Where to celebrate the Fourth
Government buildings will be closed across Johnson County on July 4, but many communities are sponsoring celebrations and fireworks displays on or around that date. Here are a few:
July 3:
▪ Roeland Park: Public fireworks display at dusk, Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Drive. Rain date July 6.
July 4
▪ Overland Park: The Elders, a local Irish rock band, will play 8 p.m. before fireworks begin around 9:45 to conclude the city’s Star Spangled Spectacular in Corporate Woods Founders’ Park, 9711 W. 109th St. Event begins at 5 p.m., with food trucks and Overland Park Civic Band at 6 p.m. Parking at Corporate Woods. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Rain date July 5 for fireworks only.
▪ Prairie Village: VillageFest, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 77th Street and Mission Road. Pancake breakfast for $5. Other events begining at 9, including crafts, a children’s parade you can join at the last minute, petting zoo, pony rides, classic car show, children’s activities and music.
▪ Leawood: Celebration in the Park at Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd. Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Starting at 6: kids’ activities, food vendors, contests and games, entertainment and a performance at 7:30 p.m. by the band Hot House. Fireworks about 9:45 p.m. No parking at site. Free parking along Tomahawk Creek Parkway with shuttles to and from the park.
▪ Lenexa: Lenexa Freedom Run (5K or 10K for runners, walkers and strollers) at 7 a.m., with Community Days Parade 10 a.m., billed as one of the longest Fourth of July parades in the Kansas City area. Both events will be in Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road.
▪ Olathe: Fourth of July Fireworks about 9:45 p.m. at College Boulevard Activity Complex, 11031 S. Valley Road. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Parking at the site as well as as Olathe Northwest High School, 21300 College Blvd., and Meadow Lane Elementary School, 21880 College Blvd.
For an admission fee earlier in the day, the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, will present its 1860s Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Gardner: July 4th Celebration, at Celebration Park and Sports Complex, 32501 W. 159th St. Entertainment begins at 3:30 p.m. with fireworks at 10. Musicians include Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, Big Time Grain Company and Rachel Louise Taylor. Bounce houses, face painting and portable zip lines, too.
July 5
▪ Olathe: 1860s style fireworks is the theme of the free Family Fun night, from 6 to 10 p.m. At Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. Patriotic parade at 7 p.m., followed by music, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and cannon fire. Some other activities carry a fee. The old-style fireworks at 9:30 can be seen only from Mahaffie grounds because they are not aerial.
‘South Pacific’ comes to outdoor stage
“South Pacific” continues June 27-30 at Theatre in the Park, the outdoor venue at Shawnee Mission Park.
Showtime will be 8:30 p.m. for the PG-rated production, with gates opening at 7 p.m.
Set on a Pacific island during World War II, the show explores the issue of racial prejudice. Signature songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair,” and “Bali Ha’i.”
The theater entrance is at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for youth. Children 3 and under are admitted free, but need a ticket. Buy tickets online at www.theatreinthepark.org or after 6:30 p.m. at the site before each performance.
