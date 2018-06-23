Proposed 2019 Olathe budget would boost security in schools. Water rates may go up

Olathe City Manager J. Michael Wilkes on Tuesday presented a proposed 2019 budget that would begin boosting security in Olathe junior high schools and increasing fire protection on the west side of town while still including a small tax cut for property owners.
Wilkes presented highlights of the $389 million spending plan to members of the City Council and said 69 percent of the funds would go to public safety and transportation, in keeping with public surveys.
“This budget reflects community priorities,” he said.
The total amount represents a 6 percent gain from the current year and includes spending from all funds, including those paid for by users, such as utilities and the library.
Spending for just the general fund, which covers the majority of city operations, is slated to increase 5 percent to $107.7 million next year.
Revenue from property taxes, which supports around 20 percent of the city’s budget, is expected to grow 8.6 percent in 2019, which Wilkes said should allow the council to roll back the tax levy by a quarter-mill.
“Our assessed valuations are very strong again this year, and so we felt like it was very important that we give some of that back to the taxpayers,” he said.
The council approved a quarter-mill tax cut last year as well but later had to take back most of those savings after it was discovered that a delay in removing the new Olathe West High School from the Johnson County property rolls had overvalued the source of money used to write the current year’s budget.
Although the tax rate is expected to decline next year, Wilkes is proposing that city water rates will rise 3.5 percent and sewer rates will increase 4.5 percent.
Wilkes also listed a number of new hires and construction projects to address community needs.
For example, the police department is proposing hiring five school resource officers and a supervising sergeant over the next two years, all of whom would be stationed in Olathe junior highs. The city currently employs 13 school resource officers, five of whom are each assigned to a city high school. The remaining seven officers patrol 10 middle schools and two alternative schools.
The additional five officers would mean each junior high would have its own dedicated officer, a level of security they haven’t had in a decade after the 2008 recession forced the department to cut back staffing.
The department also plans to hire another two detectives in 2019 to help close criminal cases and spend $15 million on the second phase of expanding police headquarters.
The fire department is planning to build a permanent Station 8 on the city’s west side. It would require a staff of 12 firefighters, eight of whom would be hired in 2019 and 2020. The city is pursuing a grant to pay for the remaining four in 2021, when the new station is expected to be completed.
Fire officials also plan to spend $3 million on a fire training center as ongoing retirements mean a majority of city firefighters have been on the job for less than five years.
The city also plans to spend $850,000 adding security, including metal detectors, to municipal court to avoid complying with a state law that would require officials to make the courtroom accessible to people who could legally carry concealed weapons.
The budget now goes to the council, which will hold a series of workshops in July reviewing the spending plans of individual city departments before holding a public hearing on the budget and a final vote in August.
Olathe uses a biennial budget structure, meaning that the council is also considering a proposed spending plan for 2020. That budget is expected to grow to $410 million, have a general fund budget of $113 million and similar increases in water and sewer rates.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve the police department’s $283,704 purchase of the Virtra Systems training simulator.
The system surrounds one or more training officers with five video screens that can run 150 scenarios, including traffic stops, building searches or school shootings. The system can test officers on not only firearms and non-lethal weapons training but also nonviolent techniques to de-escalate situations.
Chief Steven Menke said the department’s existing firearms simulator is at least 15 years old and considered obsolete. He added that the department might offer to allow other law enforcement agencies to use the system for a fee, which could help offset the city’s costs.
David Twiddy: dtwiddy913@gmail.com
