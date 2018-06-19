Wayside Waifs presents the pets of the week

Raymond
Age: 2 1/2
Breed: Shepherd mix
Raymond is a sweet fella looking for a fresh start. He originally came to Wayside as a stray in January 2018. Raymond does well in playgroups here at the shelter and loves making new friends. His ideal family would be one who is able to give him the mental and physical exercise he needs to stay happy and healthy. Raymond needs to meet all family members, including canines, before going home.
Moses
Age: 6
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Moses is a gorgeous cat with gray and white fur. He loves to hang out where people are. He’s quite the cuddle bug! He’d love to cozy up with you at night and keep you warm. He loves playing with a wand toy or a laser. He’ll pounce around for hours. He’s brave and confident and he’ll always be around to help you with anything you need. If you’re looking for a new pal, Moses might be the guy for you. He does well with kiddos and dogs and would love to be part of your pack.
Remember a special father this year with a gift to the shelter animals. Tribute gifts for Father’s Day can be made online) or by calling 816-986-4410.
