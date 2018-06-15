Expect traffic snarls on Johnson Drive

It will be slow going for a while on a segment of Johnson Drive in the northern part of Johnson County.
On June 18, Merriam was to begin a four-month project to repave Johnson Drive and replace curbs, sidewalks and driveway approaches. For most of that time, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction from the BNSF Railway tracks to the west city limits.
Johnson Drive will be closed altogether for two weeks later this summer between the Turkey Creek bridge and BNSF tracks.
Find details and traffic updates at merriam.org.
Lenexa will choose Kansas BBQ champ
Cooks from across the United States will gather this weekend for the 37th annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.
The event will be open from 4:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, when teams may host private parties, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The competition will be on Saturday, and that’s the day that samples will be available to the general public.
Both days feature children’s activities and live music from Stolen Winnebagos, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission for adults is $5 on Friday night and free the following day. Children 12 and under are admitted free both days.
Parking at the site will be in short supply, but free shuttle buses will run to and from Lenexa City Hall and the business lot 95th Street and Lackman Road.
The event began in 1982 with 12 contestants and 12 judges. In 1984, then-Gov. John Carlin declared the Lenexa contest the official Kansas State Championship. Now it involves 185 contestants and 240 judges. Prizes and ribbons are awarded to the top 10 contestants in eight categories and the top three overall winners.
World’s Largest Swimming Lesson
Shawnee will be part of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson next week, an event designed to expose children and parents to water safety skills and underscore the importance of teaching children to swim so they are less likely to drown.
The initiative was founded in 2010 by the World Waterpark Association.
In Shawnee, families are invited to the event from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center, 13805 Johnson Drive.
The event is free but pre-registration is required. Call 913-631-5200 or go online at recreateshawnee.org.
Meeting on Merriam community center
Residents and others have a chance on Thursday to get the latest updates and offer feedback on plans for Merriam’s new community center in Vavra Park, focusing on the site plan and the general building concept.
The drop-in open house is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Training Room on the second floor of City Hall, 9001 W. 62nd St.
Another open house, on July 30, will feature the building’s interior layout. Visit merriam.org/buildingcommunity for updates posted at least monthly. Ideas can be sent at mcc@merriam.org.
Main door at Overland Park City Hall closed
Overland Park is temporarily moving its main City Hall entrance to accommodate a $700,000 renovation project in the building at 8500 Santa Fe Drive.
As of June 19, visitors can reach the temporary entrance from the west side of City Hall, where several parking places have been added.
The renovation is taking place in one of two adjoining structures that constitute City Hall. It includes new security measures, accessible public restrooms, a new entryway, stair and elevator work, additional technology for meetings, painting and carpet.
The new entryway is expected to reopen later in the summer.
Session will help seniors avoid scams
Older adults can learn how to protect themselves from identity theft during a program offered on June 21 at the Jewish Community Campus in Overland Park.
The program, featuring Aaron Reese of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Kansas City, will focus on how and why older adults are often the target of scams. Reese will talk about how to spot red flags indicating that personal information could be exposed.
Identity Theft: Seniors as a Targeted Population will begin at 1 p.m. in the MAC room on the campus, 5801 W. 115th St.
It’s part of the Learn Laugh & Love series sponsored by Jewish Family Services and the Jewish Community Center’s Heritage Center.
The program is free, but those attending are asked to call 913-327-8044 to make a reservation.
Pancakes at fire district on open house
Consolidated Fire District No. 2, which serves northeast Johnson County, will host a pancake feed and open house from 9 a.m. to noon June 30 at its flagship fire station, 3921 W. 63rd St. in Prairie Village.
A $5 donation is requested. Proceeds will go to the Prairie Village Foundation and Back to School with a Firefighter.
Know your voting rights
The ACLU is working with the League of Women Voters of Kansas to present voting rights training across the state.
The Johnson County session will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam. RSVP through the calendar at www.lwvjoco.org.
Building commission bonds regain top rating
After being downgraded last year because of a new state tax lid, bonds issued by the Johnson County Public Building Commission have regained their “AAA” status from S&P Global.
S&P Global had downgraded the commission’s Series 2017B bonds from the top rating to “AA+” while leaving all other county debt at “AAA.”
The tax lid limited the power of local governments to raise taxes, the county said, but upon further review, S&P Global announced on May 31 that it was boosting the rating and affirming a stable financial outlook.
Two other rating services had previously kept all county debt at the “AAA” level.
The county’s Public Building Commission is a separate legal entity governed by the Johnson County Commission. It can acquire, build and renovate facilities as well as lease them to the county.
