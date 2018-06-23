At Olathe library, it's full STEAM ahead for teens

Take some Elmer’s Glue, add a dollop of liquid starch and food coloring, then have a group of teenagers mix up some slimy fun. That’s just one of the recipes for the Olathe Public Library’s STEAM Thursdays program.
The idea behind the program is that it’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) with some art thrown in the middle. Through activities focused on making slime, programming Lego robots and making rock candy after studying actual rocks, the library hopes to stall the “summer slide” where kids forget what they’ve learned in school over the long vacation.
As far as teen interest goes, it seems to be working. Angela Parks, librarian for the Olathe Public Library, said that STEAM Thursdays are one of the library’s most popular programs.
“Teens are actually coming in wanting to learn to make things and to create,” Parks said. “People think that teens are lazy, and they’re not. They have an enthusiasm to learn. … If we can give them some of the basic skills, they actually come up with amazing things.”
Although the gender balance changes week to week, Parks said the programs have attracted a significant number of girls — more than she expected. At the recent slime workshop, all but two participants were girls.
“It’s great to see this many girls interested in science,” Parks said.
The program also inspires conversations that might not follow your typical teen summer vacation conversation topics. At the June 7 session, 15-year-old Audrey Young of Olathe talked to a group of about 15 fellow teens and tweens about how homemade slime had properties of a non-Newtonian fluid.
Parks emphasized the hands-on nature of the events as an important learning tool. She also said that the combination of art and science creates activities that can reduce stress for teens.
All the events take place at the library’s Teen Commons, a retail space at 16160 W. 135th St., just down the street from the Indian Creek branch. Parks said she likes having the separate space, because it allows the teens the freedom to do programs like the slime workshop that have the potential to get messy.
Many of the workshops this summer are new. The slime was a repeat from last year, but the library brought it back because so many teens requested it. Parks said the library takes the surveys teens fill out very seriously when planning future programs.
In previous years, the library has offered other workshops on programming Lego robots through Science City, but this year, they received a grant from the Olathe Public Library Foundation to purchase their own kits for Lego Mindstorms robots.
STEAM Thursdays are open to any sixth- to 12-graders who want to attend. All events are free, but attendees must pre-register at olatherlibrary.org/events, as there are limited spaces.
The library hosts a variety of other teen activities as well on different days, including Maker Tuesdays, which feature instruction on sewing, 3-D pens and more. Additional programs include a ukulele workshop, yoga, a babysitting class and an anime club. For more details, visit the library’s website.
