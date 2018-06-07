Overland Park seeks advice on downtown park

Santa Fe Commons Park, on the edge of Overland Park’s rapidly changing downtown business district, has been home to the city’s annual Fall Festival, as well as Sunday night concerts and third Friday entertainment in the warmer months.
But the park, with its signature gazebo/bandstand, is in for a makeover.
“There is a common agreement it’s underused,” city spokesman Sean Reilly said by email.
On June 14, the city is inviting the public to give their opinion about what the park’s future should be. A consultant has recommended that Overland Park move its Farmers’ Market there, but listed other options as well.
In May, the city hired a different consulting firm, RDG Planning & Design, to design two proposals for a high-quality urban park, one with the Farmers’ Market and one without the market.
The June 14 meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St. No formal presentation will be made, so visitors can come and go when convenient.
Spring Hill closes water slides ride for season
The river slides attraction at the Spring Hill Aquatic Center is off limits for the rest of the summer.
The attraction — on the east side of the pool complex — are closed for the 2018 season because of “unforeseen issues and contractor repair scheduling,” the city posted on its website.
The rest of the aquatic center, at 20900 Sycamore Drive, will be open as usual.
Police dog funded in Roeland Park
The Roeland Park Police Department says it has enough money to bring a police dog into its ranks.
The department had launched an $80,000 GoFundMe campaign to fund the purchase of the animal, training, equipment and a police canine vehicle. As of last week, the GoFundMe page said $25,610 had been raised, but noted that grants, plus monetary and equipment donations, were sufficient to start the program.
“Thanks to generous community donors, several non-profit organizations and a partnership with the Lenexa Police Department, this goal will allow the police department to purchase a canine in 2018 rather than 2019 as originally projected,” a recent city newsletter said. “The Lenexa Police Department has offered to assist in the canine selection process, and has also invited the newly selected canine to join their canine police training free of cost.”
The dog will be trained in narcotics detection and other duties including tracking, building searches, suspect apprehension and crime prevention.
Singers advance to KC SuperStar finals
Three vocalists from Johnson County schools are among the 10 finalists for the KC Super Star, the annual high school singing competition sponsored by the Jewish Community Center.
A total of 21 performers sang in the June 4 semifinals. These Johnson County students advanced to the Aug. 26 finals at Johnson County Community College:
▪ Emma Mathieson, Shawnee Mission West High School.
▪ Reagan Dreiling, St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
▪ Alyssa Mendoza, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.
The other finalists are Devion Williams, St. Michael the Archangel School in Lee’s Summit; Madelyn Padget, Blue Springs South High School; Maurissa Cunningham, Center High School; Jaeda Dickens, West Platte High School; Jacobo Barriga, Staley High School in the Northland; Jalen Dickerson-Sanders, Leavenworth High School, and Bret Kibler, Lone Jack High School.
This triathlon is for kids
Kids from 4 to 17 are welcome to participate in the Jewish Community Center’s annual Youth Triathlon, starting at 7:30 a.m. on June 24. The event includes swimming, a bicycle/tricycle ride and a run in five age divisions — along with food and music. Every participant will receive a medal.
The event, which is approved by/certified by the US Triathlon Association, will take place at the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115h St. in Overland Park, and adjoining Sprint campus.
The fees are $25 for the Tri for Tots, $35 per individual and $90 per team. All participants and their parents must attend a pre-race orientation session at 7 p.m. June 21, in the Social Hall of the Jewish Community Campus.
To register, go to http://www.active.com and search JCC Youth Triathlon. For more information about distances and events, click on Special Events atwww.thejkc.org.
Grants support literacy efforts at JCCC
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded $20,000 in grants to Johnson County Community College in support of literacy.
A $10,000 grant was designated for the college’s Migrant Family Literacy program, and $10,000 is going for adult literacy within the Johnson County Adult Education program.
Friendly fights with water guns
Before video games, there were squirt guns, and today’s models get ever more sophisticated.
Later this month, kids 8 to 12 years old can fight epic water battles at a new event at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive.
The event is being planned in late June by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.
Kids can bring to their squirt guns, swimsuits, towels, sunscreen, and running shoes to Squirt Gun Fun, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22. They will break to make pizza for lunch.
The fee is $20 for Johnson County residents or $22 per person for non-residents. To register, call 913-831-3359 or go to www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities” and search for course ID 7543.
Ribbon cutting for Mission Chateau
The Mission Chateau senior living community has opened in Prairie Village and will hold a grand opening/ribbon cutting event at 4:30 p.m. June 21.
The event will be at Mission Chateau, 4100 W 85th St., where Mission Valley Middle School once stood. RSVP through the events calendar at nejcchamber.com, the website for the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce.
Prairie Village approved the development after a long battle over use of the former school property. Mission Chateau offers independent living, assisted living and memory care options. Learn more at missionchateaubytutera.com.
Stream cleanups in Lenexa
Lenexa has scheduled two stream cleanups this summer and welcomes volunteers ages 5 and up.
The cleanups will be from 9 to 11 a.m. June 30 and July 11 at Little Mill Creek Park at 79th and Cottonwood streets. Kids under 15 must be supervised by an adult.
Register after clicking on the news item at Lenexa.com.
Merriam launches Friday night park parties
The first of Merriam’s free TGIF events is coming up the evening of June 15 at Brown Park, 5030 Booker St.
The initial Rockin’ Party in Your Parks is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with games, face painting, an inflatable, a light dinner and live reggae music by Jah Lion.
Future parties are set for:
▪ 6:30 to 8:30 July 20 at Quail Creek Park, 7024 Grandview Ave., with the rock/country group “JAB-Just Another Band.”
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. at Campbell Park, 9674 W. 61st St., featuring R&B and rock music from “Salted Blue.”
