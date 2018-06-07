Looking for loyal companion? Wayside Waifs has dog or cat for you

Abby
Age: 2
Breed: Lab mix
Gender: Female
Abby came to Wayside July 2017 as a transfer from another shelter. She’s lovable, sweet and is most definitely a shelter favorite. She’s smart and she’s housebroken. She needs a home without cats and other dogs. She’d do best in a home with kiddos over the age of 5. At Wayside, she’s been a great running dog and a cuddly pal.
Jammers
Age: 6
Breed: Tortie
Gender: Female
Jammers is an independent girl with a sassy side. At 6 years old, she’s still active and playful. She loves playing with wand toys and lounging around. She’s made great friends at Wayside who have nothing but great things to say about her. She loves to chirp and chat. Jammers needs a home without cats and kiddos. In exchange, she’ll be your lifelong best friend.
For more information about the organization’s extended hours or directions visit www.waysidewaifs.org
