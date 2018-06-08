Marine Corps honors Gardner Edgerton wrestler

Taven Ewbank, who just completed his junior year at Gardner Edgerton High School, is one of 96 young people nationwide to be recognized as a United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis All-American student and offered a spot in special academy this summer.
The award recognizes high school students who have turned obstacles into victories with hard work and determination. Ewbank is a member of the Gardner Edgerton wrestling team.
He and the other honorees are eligible for an all-expenses paid trip in July to the four-day Battles Won Academy in Washington, D.C. They will participate in daily workouts, an immersive Marine Corps experience in Quantico, Va.; a community service event; teambuilding outings, and a tour of the capital. They will be able meet elite speakers from all walks of life, including Cal Ripken Jr.
Nominees must have the equivalent of a 3.5 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale, be active in community service, play a competitive team sport, hold a student or community leadership position and demonstrate a fighting spirit that improves the lives of others. They are chosen not only for their athletic abilities but for moral character and academic performance. They are nominated in their junior year.
Reading only 6 summer books can work wonders
Olathe educators are urging families to sign their children up for a summer reading program so they can avoid the loss of learning known as "summer slide."
“Research shows that reading just six books during summer can help students retain learning,” said Lori Franklin, library media coordinator for the Olathe Public Schools.
This year, the district and the Olathe Public Library are bringing a bookmobile to the summer school sites. The library launched a summer reading program in May.
“With these visits, students will have numerous opportunities to select and read from a rich variety of books,” Franklin said. “All district students wishing to join in may read books, complete reading logs and receive an incentive.”
Hazardous waste drop-off is June 9
All Johnson County residents can drop off their unwanted Household Hazardous Waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9 at the HHW facility, 1420 S. Robinson Drive.
Residents will be asked to provide a photo ID and a general description of their unwanted items. Among the acceptable items are aerosol cans, automotive fluids, automotive and household batteries, bathroom cleaners, carpet cleaners, cooking oil, drain cleaners, fertilizers, paint, light bulbs and pesticides.
The city will not take electronics equipment. Visit OlatheKS.org/HHW for all the rules.
Kids Fishing Derby in Olathe
Olathe's annual Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled the morning of June 16 at Cedar Lake Park, 15500 S. Lone Elm Road.
Participants will receive a free goodie bag with hooks, bobbers and a T-shirt. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OlatheACTIVE and use code 17795 for ages 3 to 15 or 17796 for ages 60 and over.
