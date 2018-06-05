These two buds have to stay together.
These two buds have to stay together.
These two buds have to stay together.

Joco 913

Feline pals want to stay together

By Maria Martin

mmartin@kcstar.com

June 05, 2018 12:00 AM

Jem and Scout

Age: 4

Breed: Domestic shorthairs

Jem and Scout are a bonded pair. They’re best friends and have to go home together! Jem is the more outgoing of the two. He’s friendly and affectionate and loves playing! He could bat a ball around for hours. Scout is a little more reserved but she warms up quickly, especially with Jem by her side. She loves wand toys! They’re independent and loving and litter box trained.

For more information about these or other cats, visit www.waysidewaifs.org

  Comments  