Feline pals want to stay together

Jem and Scout
Age: 4
Breed: Domestic shorthairs
Jem and Scout are a bonded pair. They’re best friends and have to go home together! Jem is the more outgoing of the two. He’s friendly and affectionate and loves playing! He could bat a ball around for hours. Scout is a little more reserved but she warms up quickly, especially with Jem by her side. She loves wand toys! They’re independent and loving and litter box trained.
