Two Olathe high schools rank high in Kansas

Two Olathe high schools were recently named to the top 5 in the U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Kansas High Schools. Olathe Northwest was ranked eighth and Olathe North was No. 14.
The list is compiled according to an index that accounts for exceeding expectations on state assessments, graduation rates and the college readiness index based on the number of students who pass their Advanced Placement assessments.
Festival on the Trails is next weekend in Gardner
A car show, evening band concerts, craft vendors and 5K run/walk are part of Festival on the Trails, scheduled June 8 and 9 in downtown Gardner.
The festival begins late Friday afternoon and continues well into Saturday night.
The bands Restless Heart and Ricochet will provide the Saturday night entertainment. Molly Hatchet and the Pat Travers Band will perform Friday evening.
Daytime activities on Saturday include the Festival Color Run 5K at 8 a.m., the car show from noon to 4 p.m., a chat-fest about local history from 2 to 4 p.m. and Kids Zone, which features inflatables, balloon artists, face painting, music, dancing and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Learn more and register for the 5K at festivalonthetrails.com.
Food writer to speak at Mahaffie
Tom Philpott, a food and agriculture correspondent for Mother Jones magazine, will host a June 6 reception featuring local foods and beverages at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm in Olathe, 1200 E. Kansas City Road.
The gathering, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., will launch Cultivate Kansas City’s Urban Grown Farms and Gardens Tour, a self-guided tour of 24 locations June 9-10. Philpott will discuss his upcoming book about challenges and solutions in the U.S. food system.
Visit cultivatekc.org/urbangrowntour to register and learn more.
Boundary study focuses on two plans
The Gardner Edgerton School District is continuing to explore proposed boundary changes to help the district prepare for growth and balance enrollment across its schools. Current projections will put Madison, Nike and Gardner elementary schools over capacity.
In early May, the consulting firm RSP Associates outlined two possible boundary concepts. The first wouldn’t change the boundaries much, but would continue to separate some elementary school classmates when they move to different middle schools.
The second idea calls for more radical boundary changes now but would keep all elementary students together when they enter middle school. Concept Two also would better use the buildings as the population increases, the district said on its website.
When the boundary committee met on May 22, most members preferred the option with fewer boundary changes. The committee asked administrators to explore the cost of capacity enhancements like modular classrooms, building additions and a new elementary school.
The changes would take effect in the fall of 2019, and another public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 2. The district has posted detailed information at usd231.com.
Olathe Live! concerts return on June 8
NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Laith Al-Saadi will perform on June 8 with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal as Olathe Live! gears up again. The outdoor concert begins at 7 p.m. at Frontier Park, 15501 W. Indian Creek Parkway.
Donations collected at the Olathe Live! events go to local charities. Visitors should arrive early with blankets or lawn chairs. Future Olathe Live! dates:
▪ June 22: Ruthie Foster and Lester Estelle & Friends.
▪ July 6: Liverpool and the M80s (part of Celebrate Olathe at the Olathe Community Center).
▪ July 20: Tribute bands Landslide and Syncronicity.
▪ Sept. 21: Gibson Bros. and Kelly Hunt.
Visit OlatheKS.org/OlatheLive for more information, including future concert locations.
Olathe students chosen for ag camps
Five students from the Animal Health Academy at Olathe North High School have been selected to the AgDiscovery Program, a national education initiative of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
The program hosts 22 summer camps across the country and accepts only 16 students per camp. The camps allow students to explore about career paths in agriculture while learning from university professors, practicing veterinarians, industry representatives and government officials.
Abby Basile will attend an animal science and health camp at Fort Valley State University.
Brooklyn Reynoso and Brynnan Pounds will attend a combination camp at Iowa State University, which incorporates animal, plant and agribusiness disciplines.
Julia Pearce and Irina Honc are attending an animal science and health camp at Kentucky State University.
“It is a very competitive process to be selected for one of these camps,” said James Estes, facilitator of the Animal Health Academy.
Teens can learn gardening
Teens in the sixth through 12th grades are invited to join the 4-H gardening club, which will meet weekly from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays from June 4 through July 2 at the Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St.
Participants can help grow vegetables and herbs while learning about all aspects of gardening — including plant selection, harvesting and using the crops. The club is open to all teens, not just 4-H members. Register once for all sessions by calling 913-971-6888, or visiting olathelibrary.org. (Click on the June 4 entry in the events calendar.)
Teacher lauded for technology use
Josh Stock, a language arts teacher at Santa Fe Trail Middle School in Olathe, has been named a 2018 ISTE Emerging Leader by the International Society for Technology in Education.
“Josh is an innovator and leader both inside and outside of the classroom,” Santa Fe Trail Principal J.J. Libal said in a news release.
