Act soon to change parties for primary

If you're already registered as a Democrat, Republican or Libertarian in Kansas but want to change your party affiliation for the unusually robust August primary election, you must make the change by noon on June 1.
That's also the deadline for candidates to file or withdraw. July 17 is the last day for new voters to register in time for the August primary.
Get the details for changing affiliation at jocoelection.org/registration.
Baby goats are back, eager for bottles
The once-quarantined baby goats are again available for bottle feeding by the public at the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park.
The goats were off limits to visitors when the farmstead opened in early April because some of the kids had contracted the ecthyma, or “sore mouth,” virus. The disease causes lesions around a mother goat’s udder and the baby's mouth.
The city-owned farmstead is at 13800 Switzer Road.
Old Shawnee Days beckon this weekend
Memorial Day is behind us, so it must be time for Old Shawnee Days — featuring music, carnival rides, kids' activities and performances by Timber Tina’s World Champion Lumberjills – Chics with Axes.
The event, centered in Shawnee Town 1929 at 11600 Johnson Drive, begins on May 31 and runs through June 3. Carnival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. May 31 and June 1, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 2 and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3.
A parade, at 10 a.m. on June 2, goes south on Nieman Road from 55th Street, then turns west onto Johnson Drive and concludes at Cody Street.
Preceding the parade at 9:30 a.m. is a Tomato Roll which benefits the Shawnee Town Museum. It's described as similar to a Duck Derby "but with red rubber ‘tomatoes’ that race down Johnson Drive."
The event, which includes concerts, is free. Performing Saturday night are guitarist/vocalist Rick Derringer and the classic rock band Head East. Queens of Country and Blackjack Billy are on the main stage Friday night.
Get all the details at oldshawneedays.org.
Class to focus on use of force by police
The Lenexa Police Department will host a free class the morning of June 16 to provide information on the use force by police. It's open to all Johnson County residents 18 and older.
The four-hour session will cover the legality and case law surrounding the use of force, the different force options and how they are applied, the training that Lenexa officers receive and the internal investigation process that follows the use of force by a Lenexa officer.
Those attending will be able to experience realistic scenarios in a simulator.
The class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lenexa Police Station, 12500 W. 87th St. Parkway. Class size is limited, and those attending must register at Lenexa.com. Click on Government and Police to find the link.
Library system begins summer reading program
Each Summer Reading participant receives a book for registering the program. Those interested can pick up their book and a summer reading log at any library location. Logs can also be printed online at jocolibrary.org.
Two honored for public service
Two public servants from Johnson County have received awards from the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration.
One is Hannes Zacharias, who was ousted late last year as Johnson County administrator. He received the L.P. Cookingham Award, named for a legendary city manager in Kansas City, which recognizes outstanding contributions to public administration over an extended period of time.
Zacharias joined Johnson County government as assistant county manager in 2001. He had been county manager since 2009.
The other honoree is Lenexa Deputy City Administrator Todd Pelham, who received the Public Administrator of the Year Award for Local Government. Pelham began working for the city in 2014 and oversaw construction of the Lenexa civic campus, which opened last year at 87th Street Parkway near Renner Road.
Museum is free this summer to military families
Through Labor Day, the Johnson County Museum will offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families through the ninth annual Blue Star Museums program.
It's a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the U.S. Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums. A nationwide list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
The Johnson County Museum — which includes local history exhibits and an interactive play palace called KidScape — is in the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. It's open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for major holidays.
Lemonade stands for childhood cancer research
Don't be surprised to see lemonade stands popping up at local Hy-Vee stores later this week.
The money raised by lemonade sales will go toward childhood cancer research. The effort, spearheaded nationwide by the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, grew from a stand set up years ago by a young girl with terminal cancer.
Sale hours for Midwest Lemonade Days are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 1-2.
From now through June 3, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is partnering with Hy-Vee to produce an Alex’s T-7 drink, with each one generating $1 for the foundation. The drinks are available in Hy-Vee Market Grille and Market Grille Express restaurants that serve spirits.
Free lunches for kids this summer
On June 4, the Summer Lunch Bunch will begin providing free lunch any child 1 to 18 years old at several Shawnee Mission elementary schools.
The meals, which include a hot entree, will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through July 27, except for July 4. All children are welcome, whether they live in the Shawnee Mission district or not.
The locations are Apache, Broken Arrow, Comanche, Crestview, Merriam Park, Nieman, Overland Park, Rising Star, Rosehill, and Shawanoe elementary schools.
Each time a child eats at Summer Lunch Bunch, he or she will receive a ticket to be entered in a weekly drawing at each location. A monthly drawing also will take place at each location.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Visit foodservices.smsd.org for more information and menus.
Enchanted Faire at arboretum
Gnomes, fairies, goblins and sprites will be roaming the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens from 4 to 7 p.m. June 2 during the arboretum's Enchanted Faire.
Adults and children are welcome to come in costume for treats, entertainment and photo ops. The entertainment is included with the $3 cost of admission to the arboretum, at 8909 W .179th St. Food will be for sale. Friends of the Arboretum are admitted free.
Cities can help with environmentally friendly landscaping
Count Merriam and Overland Park among the cities that are offering reimbursements to residents who make landscaping improvements that reduce erosion and water pollution from runoff.
Both cities will reimburse homeowners for 50 percent of the cost, within limits, of rain barrels, rain gardens, native plants and native trees. Merriam has $5,000 to spend this year, and Overland Park has $10,000.
In Merriam, eligible projects must be completed by Oct. 31. Learn more at merriam.org/stormwater.
For more information from Overland Park, contact Ian Fannin-Hughes at 913-895-6172 or ian.fannin-hughes@opkansas.org.
Stretch of Mission Road closed in Fairway
Mission Road is closed to through traffic from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 53rd Street in Fairway for a water main replacement.
WaterOne planned to start the lproject after Memorial Day, and the work is expected to last about five weeks.
The construction crew will provide access for homeowners during the work day. Nearby residents need to sign up for the county alert system at www.NotifyJoCo.org if they want to be informed about brief interruptions in water service.
After the water project is finished, Fairway will replace the east-side curbing and pavement on that same segment of Mission Road.
