Prairie Village City Council mulls potential tax-revenue increase with caution

Prairie Village city officials are expecting a modest gain in revenue next year but warn that an expected rush of homeowners fighting their Johnson County property appraisals could introduce significant uncertainty.
Finance Director Lisa Santa Maria told the City Council on Monday that she projected a 4.5-percent increase in general fund revenue in 2019, an amount that would generate $908,053 extra at the current tax rates. The general fund pays for the majority of city operations.
Santa Maria said property-tax gains would be responsible for about 80 percent of the increase as the total assessed value of taxable property in the city is expected to rise 10.4 percent.
However, she said that amount is likely going to come down, although she said she’s not sure how much.
“We are expecting that the appeals are going to be high again this year,” she said.
In 2018, the city tax rate is 19.311 mills. A mill is $1 of tax collected on every $1,000 of assessed taxable value. The owner of a $303,463 home — the city’s average — will pay $674 in city property taxes this year, a $60 increase from 2017.
Prairie Village is one of several Johnson County cities where residential appraisals spiked this year, building on similar increases last year. County Appraiser Paul Welcome has said the increases are driven by an unusually tight housing market.
The appraiser’s office said in its 2018 report that the average appraised value for single family homes in Prairie Village rose 11 percent.
Homeowners have until March 28 to file an appeal if they believe their property is valued too high. Welcome has said up to half of all appraisals result in some reduction to the appraised value and that he expects an above-average number of appeals.
Councilman Tucker Poling said several of his neighbors have been complaining about their appraisals.
“I think that there could be a real bump in appeals based on what I’m hearing anecdotally,” Poling said. “I think we should be conservative in our projections.”
Councilman Chad Herring, on the other hand, said that Prairie Village has one of the lower tax rates in the county, which could minimize some of the risk.
“I think there’s no way to get around the fact that these increased assessments are going to pinch our residents pretty significantly,” Herring said. “That being said, it’s a small portion of the overall property levy (that) comes to us. ... I think we can have some measure of comfort in the fact that we have a very lean operation.”
In addition to the gain in property taxes, Santa Maria estimates that sales-tax revenue will increase only slightly by 0.5 percent while franchise fees, revenue the city charges utilities, is expected to sink 6.2 percent as more people give up landlines for mobile phones.
In addition to the residential property appraisal question, Santa Maria warned the council that ongoing legal cases could lead to a big drop in the assessed value of so-called “big box” stores.
A number of Target stores in Johnson County have appealed their appraisals, arguing that officials are improperly valuing commercial properties by about 30 percent. A Kansas Board of Tax Appeals last month determined the county overvalued the Target stores in 2016.
The stores argue that their buildings should not be valued based on what they are worth to the current occupant but how much they would be worth to another occupant on the open market.
The appeals board decision is not final.
Santa Maria said Prairie Village has very few “big box” stores that could benefit from this potential change in valuation. But she said the estimated impact of this valuation strategy, sometimes derisively called the “dark store theory,” would cost the city more than $361,000 in property tax revenue.
She has recommended the city set aside $100,000 next year as an insurance policy in case future litigation determined Prairie Village had overtaxed a retailer and needed to pay a refund.
City officials also are considering hiring a new code specialist to handle the increase in administrative duties in code enforcement created by the boom in home building and other construction in recent years as well as a public works engineer focused on stormwater projects.
A separate proposal to set aside $53,000 for arts funding received criticism from some council members who said other needs, such as increased payments for the police department’s pension fund and an update to the city’s comprehensive plan, are more important.
“It’s not a good time for this,” Councilwoman Sheila Myers said.
Earlier in the meeting, the council accepted budget requests from four organizations partially subsidized by the city — the VillageFest ($20,000), the Jazz Festival ($10,000), the Prairie Village Arts Council ($14,500) and Environment/Recycling Committee ($7,250).
The council is scheduled to approve a final 2019 budget on Aug. 6.
David Twiddy: dtwiddy913@gmail.com
