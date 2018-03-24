Alex Gordon Classic baseball tournament helps fight childhood cancer

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon invites local youth boys’ baseball teams to a competitive tournament that raises money to combat childhood cancer.
The fourth annual Alex Gordon Classic will take place April 27-29 at the Mid-America Sports Complex in the 20000 block of Johnson Drive in Shawnee. Besides competing on the field, the teams will raise money for the cause off the field.
The tournament, presented by Price Chopper and organized by Midwest Sports Productions, raises money for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation with support from Royals Charities. Gordon will address the teams on April 28.
As an incentive, the team that raises the most money will be able to meet and take a team photo with Gordon, attend a Royals game and batting practice, and participate in a check presentation before the game. All teams will receive other incentives for smaller amounts of money raised.
The foundation honors the memory of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who set up her first lemonade stand at age 4 and raised more than $2,000 to fight the disease. Many more lemonade stands have followed, and the foundation has raised about more than $150 million thus far.
For more information and to register, visit alexslemonade.org, click on Special Events and find the Alex Gordon Classic.
Latest round of Sprint layoffs prompt tech job fair
A technology-focused job fair is scheduled April 3 for Sprint employees facing layoffs as well as others seeking jobs in the tech field.
Sprint announced earlier this month that it would lay off about 500 employees at its Overland Park headquarters, and job fair organizers say 120 workers are in positions primarily focused on technology.
The job fair will take place from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Workforce Center, 8535 Bluejacket St. in Lenexa. It’s being organized by the Kansas Department of Commerce, KansasWorks and Workforce Partnership.
“There are currently over 6,000 technology-related jobs in Kansas, and 3,690 of those are within a 25-mile radius of Overland Park,” said Robert North, interim secretary for the Kansas Department of Commerce.
For more information, job seekers and employers may visit www.KansasWorks.com or call 877-509-6757.
Deanna Rose Farmstead opens April 2
The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road in Overland Park, will open for the season on April 2.
Deanna Rose is popular with families as a place where kids can meet animals up close and families don’t have to walk long distances. It will remain open through Oct. 31.
The city said 63 goat kids were born over the winter at Deanna Rose, which also has added a bison calf and pony.
A farmhouse-style administration building that will include a café is under construction. Volunteers also have built a new water feature.
Fees and hours vary. Learn more under Things to See & Do at opkansas.org.
Meeting April 3 on Gardner Road interchange
If you live or drive in the Gardner area, consider attending a meeting April 3 during which officials will outline the options for upgrading the Interstate 35 interchange at Gardner Road. Questions and comments will be welcome.
Officials want to improve traffic flow and safety in the area while preparing for growth.
The open house will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee St. No formal presentation will be given, so those attending can come and go when they like.
Questions about the project can be sent to City Engineer Tim McEldowney at tmceldowney@gardnerkansas.gov.
Easter egg hunts
With Easter approaching on April 1, a number of egg hunts have been scheduled. Here are a few:
▪ Fairway: The Shawnee Indian Mission, 3403 W. 53rd St., is hosting three free hunts on March 31 — ages 1 to 3 at 9:30 a.m.; ages 4 to 6 at 10 a.m.; and ages 7 to 10 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your own basket to the event.
▪ Roeland Park: An Easter event begins at 9:30 a.m. on March 31 at the city’s community center, 4850 Rosewood Drive. The hunt begins at 10 a.m.
▪ Olathe: The city’s quarterly “Celebrate Olathe” event on March 30 includes egg hunts that start at 6 p.m. “Celebrate Olathe,” which will include an appearance by Joey the Bunny, runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Park and the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road.
▪ Olathe: On March 31, the city has scheduled underwater egg hunts for kids 3 to 14 in the three pools at the Olathe Community Center. The eggs can be redeemed for treats at the Easter Egg Plunge scheduled from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The cost $10 for Olathe residents and $15 for non-residents. Children under 5 must be accompanied by a swimming adult. Register online through the Parks & Recreation link at olatheks.org or call 913-971-8563.
K-State Olathe open house is April 7
Kansas State University has a campus in Olathe and the university is inviting residents to an open house there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7.
K-State Olathe, 22201 W. Innovation Drive near College Boulevard and Kansas 7, will provide activities, exhibits and entertainment for all ages. The event will highlight how the campus benefits the Kansas City area.
It’s free and no reservations are needed.
K-State families and alumni are invited to volunteer at the open house. Email robertar@k-state.edu or call 913-307-7316 if interested.
‘Taste of Shawnee’ to benefit charities
More than 20 Shawnee restaurants and food trucks will be represented April 7 at “Taste of Shawnee,” a fundraiser for local and overseas charities.
The event, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at Shawnee Town 1929. The presenting sponsor is the Overland Park Regional Medical Center ER of Shawnee.
The $10 admission pass will include five “taste” tickets to be used to sample food. Passes can be purchased at the gate, from any Rotary Club of Shawnee member, or at tasteofshawnee@gmail.com. Children 5 and under do not need a pass.
Additional “taste” tickets can be purchased at the event.
Proceeds will be divided among Rotary International’s overseas polio eradication efforts, Shawnee Community Services, Newhouse, and other local and international charities supported by the Rotary Club of Shawnee Foundation.
Find more details at www.tasteofshawnee.wix.com/2018.
Emporia State honors Blue Valley North librarian
Abby Cornelius, a library media specialist at Blue Valley North, will be recognized April 4 as one of seven Kansas Master Teachers chosen this year by Emporia State University.
According the Blue Valley School District, her library doesn’t fit the “hushed” stereotype. It contains a makerspace where student inventors can bring their ideas to fruition. It’s also a place for collaborative learning.
“Abby Cornelius exemplifies the type of educator that we all strive to be,” BV North Principal David Stubblefield said in a news release. “The Library Media Center in our building is an extension of all of our classrooms. ... Because our library is such an academic hub, Abby has the opportunity to reach many students across a wide range of talents and abilities.”
Since 1953, the Master Teacher award has been presented to veteran teachers who exemplify the qualities of earnest and conscientious teachers. Cornelius is the 24th Blue Valley teacher to earn the recognition.
She is in her 17th year of teaching and her 12th at Blue Valley North.
High school artists can vie for spot in U.S. Capitol
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder is accepting entries through April 13 from local high school students for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed piece can be no larger than 26 by 26 inches, including the frame, and up to 4 inches deep.
Accepted mediums — painting such as oil, acrylics and watercolor; drawings such as pencil, colored pencil, ink, marker, pastels and charcoal; collages; prints such as lithographs, silkscreen and block prints; computer-generated art; photographs; and mixed media, which uses more than two mediums like pencil, ink and watercolor.
Students may enter more than one piece. Entries should be brought to Yoder’s district office, 7325 W. 79th St. in Overland Park, by 5 p.m. on April 13. A committee, made up of artists in Yoder’s 3rd Congressional District, will select the winner to be displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
Volunteers needed to spruce up Indian Mission
The Shawnee Indian Mission will host a cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon on April 7 to prepare the historic site for the spring/summer season.
All volunteers will get a National Park Day T-shirt with lunch provided at noon.
The Indian Mission is at 3403 W. 53rd St. in Fairway. Email jlaughlin@fairwaykansas.org with questions or to sign up.
Artists invited to outdoor event
March 30 is the deadline for artists to register for a new event in Olathe where the public can see artists at work outdoors.
The art “en plein air” event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on April 7 at Ernie Miller Park, 909 N. Kansas 7. Admission is free to spectators.
Artists must create the entire work during the event, which will be moved indoors if the weather is bad. Winners will have their artwork displayed at the nature center, and a postcard of their work will be created and distributed there.
For adult artists ages 15 and older, the cost is $15 for Johnson County residents or $17 for nonresidents. For youth artists, the cost is $10 or $11.
Call 913-831-3359 to register or go to www.jcprd.com, click on “Activity Registration,” create or sign into an account, and search for barcode 41293 for adults or 41294 for youth.
Lenexa offers Youth Police Academy in June
Lenexa is taking applications for its Youth Police Academy, a free one-week program offered twice this summer for teens ages 13 to 17 who have a school or family connection to Lenexa.
The sessions, scheduled for June 4-8 and June 11-15, inform students about police procedures and challenges and provide safety information along the way.
Learn more or register at Lenexa.com. Find the police page and click on Youth Outreach.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
