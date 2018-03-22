What’s happening in Johnson County

March 24
Legislative Breakfast: Legislators will discuss issues and offer legislative updates, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 members, $30 non-members, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Primrose School of Blue Valley Grand Opening Event: Balloon artist, face painter, DJ, food and drinks, along with enrolling for ages six weeks up to before and after school care, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 8300 W. 165th St., Overland Park, 913-370-9000.
March 27
Never miss a local story.
2018 State of the County Address & Luncheon: Join us to hear the annual update on Johnson County projects, priorities, and collaborative programs within the community, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Ritz Charles Overland Park, 9000 W. 137th St., Overland Park, $35, 913-498-1514, ext. 2 or erine@leawoodchamber.org.
March 28
Speakeasy: Sip on a prohibition cocktail and sample 1920s hors d’oeuvres, while witnessing the birth of American pop song as George Harter, founder of the Musical Theater Heritage Company, enlightens the crowd with pop music from that era, come in your 1920s glad rags, reservations and password required, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, 913-248-2360.
March 29
Executive Leadership Series: Sponsored Overland Park Chamber of Commerce with featured speaker Will Shields, owner of 68’s Inside Sports and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, reservations are required, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
April 3
ForwardOP: Community conversation with young professionals, a process to develop a vision for the next 25 years, public input desired, registration requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Chamber, Black & Veatch Education Center, 2nd Floor, 9001 West 110th St., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
April 6
Taco Dinner: Enjoy great tacos and rice, proceeds to benefit Guadalupe Centers youth recreation programs, four tacos and rice, delivery of 10 or more orders if nearby, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, Kansas City, Kan., $6 each, 816-421-1015 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
April 7
Johnson County Healthy Yards Expo: Home, lawn and garden event featuring environmental practices for achieving a nice yard, seminars, plants, puppet show and kids crafts, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shawnee Civic Center, 13817 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, free, 913-715-7000 or www.johnson.k-state.edu
National Park Day: Volunteers are needed to help clean and upgrade nature trails, clear brush, pick up litter and debris from the winter storms, restore Americas priceless battlefields, cemeteries and shrines of the historic area, 9 a.m., Black Jack Battlefields and Nature Park, 163 E. 2000 Road, Wellsville, Kan., www.blackjackbattlefield.org.
April 9
The Whole Person Seeks Volunteers: Seeking for volunteers to help mow, rake and weed in the yards of people with disabilities, if interested please sign up by April 9, 816-627-2232 or kgrooms@thewholeperson.org.
April 21
Plant Independence: Volunteers will travel to homes across the Kansas City area to help people with disabilities who have trouble maintaining their yards, 8 a.m., 816-627-2232 or kgrooms@thewholeperson.org.
April 28
Round Hill Arts and Crafts Fall Sale: Stop by to shop for great items including scarves, jewelry, small sculptures, photos of KC landmarks, natural soaps, garden art, glass, crocheted items for kids, and much more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Round Hill Clubhouse, 8932 Maple Circle, Overland Park, Eland8693@mypacks.net.
April 29
Vietnam Veterans Day: Veterans will be presented the 50th Commutation lapel pins, a list of family member of KIA, MIA and former POWs citation and pin roster will be assembled for presentation on Memorial Day, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7397, 9550 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, 913-269-0596.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments