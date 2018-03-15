Video shows two-alarm fire destroy Overland Park home while family is away

Firefighters from across the Johnson County area battled a two-alarm fire late Wednesday that destroyed an Overland Park house.
Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood responded to the blaze shortly before 10 p.m. in the 15700 block of Windsor Street. While en route, firefighters reported seeing the fire from several blocks away.
Arriving firefighters reported that heavy smoke was pouring from the house and that fire was coming from the back side of the two-story house.
Because of the intensity of the fire and the fear of a possible collapse, firefighters immediately took up a defensive position and battled the fire from the exterior of the house. A second alarm was called and firefighters from Olathe and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 responded to help fight the fire.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 90 minutes.
No one was injured in the blaze. Officials contacted the family by phone and everyone was accounted for.
The home is likely a complete loss, fire officials said. Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.
