It’s celebration time again for three high school hoops champions

And now, it’s time for the champions of Kansas high school basketball to celebrate.
Three of those champions from boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments across the state last week hail from Johnson County — though, none of the winning programs are new to these celebrations.
Blue Valley Northwest won the Class 6A boys’ title for the second consecutive year after holding off Lawrence Free State 51-40 in the final March 10 at Koch Arena in Wichita.
The Huskies, who now own four state titles since 2013, started the season 4-4 before finishing it on a 17-game winning streak.
Bishop Miege boys’ completed a three-peat in Class 4A-Division I by knocking off McPherson 57-54 in the championship game at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
It was also the third consecutive state title for the St. Thomas Aquinas girls, who finished 23-2 overall after a 54-40 victory against Bishop Carroll for the Class 5A championship at Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.
Two other Johnson County teams almost joined in the festivities.
Olathe East’s girls fell to Derby 50-35 in the Class 6A girls’ final for their only loss of the season, while Bishop Miege’s girls were denied a fourth consecutive Class 4-Division I title when they lost to McPherson 62-58 in overtime.
