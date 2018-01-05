Are you a member of the 2018 Resolutionists? Which type?

Resolutions, shmesolutions! Who needs them? Certainly not Mexico City’s “Grand Warlock” Antonio Vazquez — shown here holding up a tarot card as he makes his annual predictions regarding politics, sports, and international affairs Jan. 4, 2018, in Mexico City. Despite Vazquez’s consistently incorrect record of prognostication, dozens of journalists gathered at Mexico City’s press club for the Grand Warlock’s latest round of predictions in what has become one of this country’s most reliably strange and inexplicably popular New Year’s traditions. Rebecca Blackwell AP