Johnson County sponsors pickleball tourney for quinquagenarians and their elders

Heard of pickleball? It’s a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis played on a court with a wiffle ball and paddles.
For people 50 years and older, the Johnson County parks system is co-sponsoring its Winter Rally Pickleball Tournament on Jan. 26 at the Blue Valley Recreation Center at the Hilltop Campus.
Participants in the nine-hour event must be 50 by the Jan. 18 registration deadline. The fee is $25 per person. To register, call a 913-831-3359, or click on the Activity Registration button at www.jcprd.com and search for barcode 41746.
County mails taxation forms
Johnson County has mailed about 27,000 “rendition” forms to certain property owners and businesses so they can report taxable personal property that they owned or leased as of Jan. 1.
The forms must be returned by March 15.
Manufacturing equipment, computers, telephone systems, copy machines, shelving, racks and plant machinery are the types of commercial property that must be reported.
Individuals should report items like recreational vehicles, boats, motors, trailers, heavy trucks, mobile homes, off-road vehicles, four-wheelers and aircraft.
The requirement does not apply to motor vehicles that are taxed when licensed or commercial equipment that cost $1,500 or less or that was purchased after June 30, 2006.
Property owners who do not receive a rendition form or have questions are advised to call the county appraiser’s office at 913-715-9000.
Prairie Village begins live streaming of meetings
Starting this year, Prairie Village residents won’t have to leave their homes to see City Council and Planning Commission meetings in real time, because the city is now live-streaming those sessions.
The meetings can be viewed through the city website, pvkansas.com, or on YouTube or Facebook.
High-speed internet works best for viewing the live stream.
SM Education Foundation ranked in national study
The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation has been ranked fifth in its division of top kindergarten through 12th grade education foundations, according to the nation’s only annual study and ranking of such foundations.
“Stepping Up: The Top K-12 Education Foundations in the Nation” includes foundations in the top 200 largest school districts in the nation (by student population), as well as top-performing foundations in smaller school districts.
Shawnee Mission was not among the top 50 in the overall national ranking, but it placed fifth in one of four divisions created to compare foundations of similar size. Shawnee Mission was in the third-largest of the four divisions, for foundations with $500,000 to $999,999 in annual revenues.
Stepping Up ranks foundations on eight criteria: annual revenues, revenues per student, total assets, assets per student, investment income, total program expenses, expenses per student and volunteers.
Shawnee councilman named to national post
Shawnee Council member Mickey Sandifer has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2018 Human Development federal advocacy committee.
The committee helps develop policy positions on issues involving social services, poverty, children and learning, employment and workforce development, equal opportunity, older adults and Social Security, disabilities, public health care, mental health parity, and immigration reform.
“As a community leader in Shawnee, I see firsthand how all of these issues impact our city every single day,” Sandifer said in a news release.
Another Shawnee council member, Stephanie Meyer, serves on a similar NLC committee that deals with economic development.
Artsy folks can network at new Senior Arts Council
Artists and art enthusiasts age 55 and older are invited to join the new Senior Arts Council, which will meet monthly for workshops, demonstrations or presentations by a featured artist.
Members also will be able to display and sell their works at various exhibits.
The program is sponsored by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and the first meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive.
Subsequent meetings will take place on the last Monday of the month.
An annual fee of $25, payable at the door, includes 12 two-hour monthly meetings. For more information, call Bryce Moore at 913-642-1447.
Lovey-Dovey Art Mart for Valentine’s Day
If from-the-factory gifts aren’t right for your beloved on Valentine’s Day, the Johnson County parks system will present a one-stop shop for local and handmade gifts on Jan. 27.
The first-ever Lovey-Dovey Art Mart, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive. In addition to the sale, there will be free cookie decorating, Valentine’s Day crafts and a photo booth.
For artisans interested in selling handmade items, booth space costs $20.
For more information, call Lisa at 913-826-3161 or email lisa.scharnak@jocogov.org. To register for booth space online, click on the “Register for Activities” link at www.jcprd.com and search for barcode 41708.
Free Valentine’s events at Lanesfield School site
An old-fashioned Valentine’s Day, circa 1904, can be experienced eight times during the coming weeks by the Johnson County Museum at the Lanesfield Historic Site.
People of all ages can use pen and ink to make a valentine and create a Victorian puzzle purse at the Lanesfield School Valentine’s Day.
The free drop-in program lasts from 1 to 5 p.m. on these Fridays and Saturdays: Jan. 19, 20, 26 and 27, and Feb. 2, 3, 9 and 10. Groups of more than 10 should call 913-715-2570 to schedule their visit.
The Lanesfield Historic Site, which features a one-room limestone schoolhouse, is at 18745 S. Dillie Road in Edgerton.
Merriam offers Citizens Police Academy
The Merriam Police Department is accepting applications for the 2018 Citizens Police Academy, a 10-week program starting in April that gives people a better idea of what officers do day to day.
Among other things, participants will learn about home security, court procedure, traffic enforcement, DUI and accident investigations, and firearms training. Participants also will tour the Merriam police station as well as Johnson County crime lab, dispatch and jail.
People outside Merriam are welcome to take part.
The program meets on Wednesday evenings from April 4 through June 6. Apply online through the police link at merriam.org or call 913-322-5560.
Mahaffie seeks youth volunteers
The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm will accept applications through Feb. 15 for its year-round Youth Volunteer Program.
Volunteers will learn about Kansas history, historical processes and public speaking. Youth ages 10 to 18 are welcome to apply at Mahaffie.org or by calling 913-971-5111.
