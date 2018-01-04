What’s happening in Johnson County

Jan. 6-7
Christmas Tree Recycling: You can drop your tree at the following locations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch; Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty; Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira; and Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, 913-895-6273.
Holiday Lights: Bring hot cocoa, cookies and blankets as you view the lights and hear the music from the warmth of your car, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Jan. 9
Rev. Dr. Nelson “Fuzzy” Thompson Celebration Community Luncheon: The keynote speaker Leonard Pitts Jr., renown newspaper columnist and author, also The Presidents award will be presented along with other awards, noon to 2 p.m., Sheraton Crown Center, 2345 McGee St. Kansas City, $60, www.sclcgkc.org.
Jan. 10
Read to a Dog: Children can practice reading to a dog as a great way to improve their reading skills, 4 to 5 p.m., Leawood Pioneer Library, 4700 Town Center Drive, Leawood.
Wednesday Wake Up: Join the Overland Park Chamber for coffee and a great networking event, members only, registration requested, 8 to 10 a.m., Overland Park Regional Medical Center, 10500 Quivira Road, Overland Park, 913-491-3600.
Jan. 14
Kansas City Jazz Vespers: Features The Sons of Brasil, one of the region’s best Latin jazz groups performing all over the city, 6 to 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Kansas City, 100 W. Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, Mo., free, 816-942-1866 or www.kcjazzvespers.com.
Jan. 15
14th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner: Honoring chairman Ed Eilert of the Johnson County Commissioners and the student scholarship award winners, in addition individuals with diversity advocate awards will recognize people in specific fields, 5:30 p.m.., Overland Park Marriott Hotel, 10800 Metcalf, Overland Park, $75, 913-912-7195 or mlkingcomm@gmail.com.
Continuing the Dream Through Love and Peace in Times Like These: The featured speaker Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of the nationally renowned Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, kicking off the event with a motorcade of hunger, that will begin at 9 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, individuals are encouraged to bring canned goods, formal program will begin at 11 a.m., Jack E. Reardon Center, 500 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 913-908-4090 or smallideas1@yahoo.com.
NAMI Family to Family Course: 11 week series of classes for caregiver and not the loved one with mental illness, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, free, 913-744-1672 or emilykrier@gmail.com.
Jan. 17
Grief Support Meeting: For individuals grieving from the death of a spousal partner, significant other or close family member, an opportunity to grief within a Jewish spiritual context in a warm and confidential environment, 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, Room A, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-730-1457 or lschulte@jfskc.org.
JCCC Lunch Event: Networking more than collecting business, with Alana Muller, author of Coffee Lunch Coffee, a practical guide to mastering networking, registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., JCCC, Regnier Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25, 913-469-2323 or zgredlic@jccc.edu.
Jan. 18
Morning Mingling: Join the Leawood Chamber of Commerce for a great networking event, reservations requested, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Shawnee Mission Health, 7820 W. 165th St., Overland Park, 913-498-1514, ext. 0.
Jan. 20
Legislative Breakfast Series: First of four sponsored by the Johnson County Public Policy Council, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information between the business community and the legislative delegates, 7:30 a.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 Chamber members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
