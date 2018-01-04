There are several places to recycle that Christmas tree around Johnson County. Olathe residents can simply drag it to the curb.
There are several places to recycle that Christmas tree around Johnson County. Olathe residents can simply drag it to the curb. File photo
There are several places to recycle that Christmas tree around Johnson County. Olathe residents can simply drag it to the curb. File photo

Joco 913

What’s happening in Johnson County

January 04, 2018 11:08 PM

Jan. 6-7

Christmas Tree Recycling: You can drop your tree at the following locations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch; Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty; Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira; and Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, 913-895-6273.

Holiday Lights: Bring hot cocoa, cookies and blankets as you view the lights and hear the music from the warmth of your car, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.

Jan. 9

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rev. Dr. Nelson “Fuzzy” Thompson Celebration Community Luncheon: The keynote speaker Leonard Pitts Jr., renown newspaper columnist and author, also The Presidents award will be presented along with other awards, noon to 2 p.m., Sheraton Crown Center, 2345 McGee St. Kansas City, $60, www.sclcgkc.org.

Jan. 10

Read to a Dog: Children can practice reading to a dog as a great way to improve their reading skills, 4 to 5 p.m., Leawood Pioneer Library, 4700 Town Center Drive, Leawood.

Wednesday Wake Up: Join the Overland Park Chamber for coffee and a great networking event, members only, registration requested, 8 to 10 a.m., Overland Park Regional Medical Center, 10500 Quivira Road, Overland Park, 913-491-3600.

Jan. 14

Kansas City Jazz Vespers: Features The Sons of Brasil, one of the region’s best Latin jazz groups performing all over the city, 6 to 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Kansas City, 100 W. Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, Mo., free, 816-942-1866 or www.kcjazzvespers.com.

Jan. 15

14th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner: Honoring chairman Ed Eilert of the Johnson County Commissioners and the student scholarship award winners, in addition individuals with diversity advocate awards will recognize people in specific fields, 5:30 p.m.., Overland Park Marriott Hotel, 10800 Metcalf, Overland Park, $75, 913-912-7195 or mlkingcomm@gmail.com.

Continuing the Dream Through Love and Peace in Times Like These: The featured speaker Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of the nationally renowned Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, kicking off the event with a motorcade of hunger, that will begin at 9 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, individuals are encouraged to bring canned goods, formal program will begin at 11 a.m., Jack E. Reardon Center, 500 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 913-908-4090 or smallideas1@yahoo.com.

NAMI Family to Family Course: 11 week series of classes for caregiver and not the loved one with mental illness, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, free, 913-744-1672 or emilykrier@gmail.com.

Jan. 17

Grief Support Meeting: For individuals grieving from the death of a spousal partner, significant other or close family member, an opportunity to grief within a Jewish spiritual context in a warm and confidential environment, 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, Room A, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-730-1457 or lschulte@jfskc.org.

JCCC Lunch Event: Networking more than collecting business, with Alana Muller, author of Coffee Lunch Coffee, a practical guide to mastering networking, registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., JCCC, Regnier Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25, 913-469-2323 or zgredlic@jccc.edu.

Jan. 18

Morning Mingling: Join the Leawood Chamber of Commerce for a great networking event, reservations requested, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Shawnee Mission Health, 7820 W. 165th St., Overland Park, 913-498-1514, ext. 0.

Jan. 20

Legislative Breakfast Series: First of four sponsored by the Johnson County Public Policy Council, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information between the business community and the legislative delegates, 7:30 a.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 Chamber members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the moment two children are placed in the trunk of a car in Olathe

    A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be family before the driver pulls off.

Watch the moment two children are placed in the trunk of a car in Olathe

Watch the moment two children are placed in the trunk of a car in Olathe 2:18

Watch the moment two children are placed in the trunk of a car in Olathe
Interim superintendent implores Shawnee Mission School District to end divisiveness 6:58

Interim superintendent implores Shawnee Mission School District to end divisiveness
Johnson County residents weigh in on a new KCI 2:25

Johnson County residents weigh in on a new KCI

View More Video