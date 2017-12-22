Shawnee official reappointed to national community and economic development post

Shawnee City Council member Stephanie Meyer has been reappointed to the National League of Cities Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee for 2018.
That committee is tasked with responsibility for developing the league’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation, and international competitiveness.
As a member, Meyer will advocate for U.S. cities before Congress, the executive branch and within this region.
Meyer said in a release she’s looking forward to sharing Shawnee’s economic successes and learning from other communities.
“Local municipalities continue to be the best-positioned to identify specific needs and attract those businesses and other quality-of-life amenities,” she said.
Fairway moves into new City Hall
Earlier this month, Fairway staffers moved into their new City Hall, a renovated building at 5240 Belinder Road that once housed the Churchill store.
With its lease at 4210 Shawnee Mission Parkway set to expire at the end of this year, the city bought the Churchill building in March and later hired the team of SFS Architecture/Phillco Construction to handle the renovation.
The new City Hall is next to the city’s police headquarters.
Shawnee Mission sweeps district debate tourney
The top three teams at the East Kansas National Speech and Debate Association district debate tournament were from Shawnee Mission School District high schools.
Shawnee Mission Northwest earned first place followed by SM East and SM West, which finished second and third, respectively.
All three teams qualified for the national competition, which is scheduled for June 2018 in Florida.
SM North and SM Northwest finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at the tournament.
Lenexa displays civic pride
The city of Lenexa recently undertook a community art project.
Created with Legos and weighing close to 200 pounds, the “I Like Lenexa” has been installed near the Kid Zone area at the Lenexa Rec Center.
Merriam activates third ‘quiet’ train horn
Merriam activated Dec. 20 the third and final wayside horn, which is designed to reduce the noise of train warnings in nearby neighborhoods.
That horn, at the railway crossing on Johnson Drive, is augmented by others activated earlier on Carter and 67th streets.
Wayside horns are mounted on poles and sound like a train horn, but the sound is condensed to a more localized area toward drivers who need to hear them.
Merriam officials said more than 40 trains pass through the city each day.
Wayside horns were suggested in mid-2015 by residents who saw them in Marysville, Kan., the city said. A month later, city staff visited Sabetha, Kan., to see them in action then began discussing them with the BNSF Railway and government officials.
The city bought the horns, which were installed this fall, and is responsible for their maintenance.
Olathe restricts E-waste disposal to residents
Olathe will stop accepting electronic waste from non-residents Jan. 1, 2018, at its Household Hazardous Waste location, 1420 S. Robinson Drive.
The program is now restricted to Olathe residents, who must show photo identification and submit an Electronic Waste Recycling waiver. Visit OlatheKS.org for a list of acceptable e-waste.
All Johnson County residents will still be able to dispose of other hazardous waste items during the city’s monthly drop-off events or by appointment at other times. Visit OlatheKS.org/HHW for details.
SM West clarinet player earns national honor
Caroline Schmidt, a senior clarinetist from Shawnee Mission West, recently performed with some of the most prominent conductors in the country during the National Association for Music Education’s 2017 All-National Honor Ensembles in Florida.
Schmidt is a two-year member of the state honor band and a member of the Kansas City Youth Symphony program.
“She is a leader in the classroom, and all of her ensembles,” Shawnee Mission West band director Bill Thomas said. “It is an honor to work with such a talented young lady.”
Local tennis group branches out to Columbia
Kansas City United Tennis has finalized a partnership with the Country Club of Missouri to provide more tennis opportunities in Columbia.
One result of the partnership are two new regulation indoor courts and a youth-size court at a renovated, climate-controlled location at 1801 Nelwood Drive in Columbia, about 10 minutes from the country club.
“We want to be a leader in expanding the sport of tennis in the Columbia area, not only for existing tennis players but to attract those interested in picking up the sport — youth, adults and seniors,” said Elliott McDermed, co-owner/founder of Kansas City United Tennis and co-owner of the Overland Park Racquet Club, 6800 W. 91st St.
His organization will manage all tennis-related operations associated with the Columbia club.
Ring in the ‘Noon Year’ at Wonderscope
With New Year’s Eve on Sunday this year, Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City, 5700 King St. in Shawnee, has scheduled its annual WonderEve celebration a day earlier.
Doors and all exhibits open at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 and will close at noon.
The morning lineup includes balloon entertainment by Full O’Ballooney from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by music from Mr. Stinky Feet, Jim Cosgrove.
Kids and parents will ring in the “Noon Year” at 12 p.m. with hats, noisemakers and confetti.
The cost is $8 for anyone 2 years and older. Museum members and kids younger than 2 are admitted free.
Tickets will be limited to the first 500 available at the door.
Be on alert for donation scam
The Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) recently issued a statement saying that it does not have a current telemarketing fundraising campaign.
There have been reports of Kansas citizens receiving phone calls from an unknown telemarketing company, which claims to represent the KACP.
It’s likely a scam, so anyone who receives such a call should not provide personal information or make a donation. If you have received a call or already have donated, the KACP encourages citizens to contact local law enforcement.
Leawood delays 135th Street corridor meeting
The city of Leawood has postponed a meeting, originally scheduled for Jan. 2, to review its 135th Street Corridor Plan.
An item about the Jan. 2 meeting appeared Dec. 20 in 913. There was no word at press time about a new date for the meeting, but one is planned in early 2018.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
