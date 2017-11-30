Bus system to conduct meetings on stops at 75th and Metcalf

RideKC will hold three workshops in early December to explore ways to improve bus stops and pedestrian access at 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.
Three bus routes meet at that intersection, officials said, and access needs to be improved for those walking to and from the stops.
Riders and residents are encouraged to attend any of these open house meetings at Kansas Christian College, 7029 W. 74th St.:
▪ 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 5;
▪ 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 6;
▪ 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Community members will be able to review exhibits and talk with members of the planning team. No formal presentations will be given, so people can drop by at their convenience.
Any improvements at 75th and Metcalf would benefit riders on three bus routes: 401 Metcalf-Plaza, 404 Metcalf-Downtown and 475 Quivira-75th Street.
Olathe offers pet vaccinations
The Olathe Animal Shelter will provide vaccinations for dogs and cats from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 2 at Fire Station #6, 24200 W. College Blvd.
All animals must have a current license to receive the vaccines. Licenses can be purchased at the clinic, and microchip implants will be available for $25.
The clinic is open to Olathe residents only. Cash or checks will be accepted.
Ouch! Here come the tax bills
Johnson County started mailing property tax statements to residents, and the first installment — for half of the taxes — is due Dec. 20.
The county says it’s sending out 202,674 real estate tax statements and 19,915 statements for personal property tax. The second installment must be paid by May 10.
If the taxes are paid by a mortgage company, the statement will say “This is not a tax bill” at the bottom.
Those paying taxes directly can do so online at jocogov.org; by mailing a check with the payment stub to P.O. Box 2902, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201; or by visiting 111 S. Cherry St., Suite 1500, in Olathe to pay in person.
A 2.4-percent service fee will be charged for credit or debit card payments.
Free Christmas concert on Dec. 3 at JCCC
The Johnson County Chorus and its select group of Choraliers will present a free concert of international carols at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College.
The group, directed by Anita Cyrier as a continuing education course, presents a free concert at the end of each semester.
Yoga with kids, parents and animals
Parents and their young children — ages 2 to 6, with supervision — are invited to a Nature Time Yoga class at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 at the Ernie Miller Nature Center in Olathe.
Participants will see a live animal and act out stories with animal and yoga moves.
No registration is required for the 30-minute program, which costs $2 per person. Just show up at the center, 909 N. Kansas 7.
Future sessions are set for Jan. 31, Feb. 14, March 28, and April 11.
KCI design team seeks Johnson County input
The company that will design a new single terminal for Kansas City International Airport has chosen Johnson County for one of several meetings where it will gather community input for the project.
Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate has scheduled a community design workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the Best Conference Room at the KU Edwards Campus, 12600 Quivira Road in Overland Park.
Anyone planning to attend should RSVP through www.kci-edgemoor.com/events-1, which also lists times and locations for meetings on the Missouri side.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
Comments