What’s happening in Johnson County

Dec. 2
Breakfast with St. Nick: A visit from St Nick will include and a picture, pancakes with sausage, biscuits and gravy for all to enjoy, 8 to 11 a.m., Strawberry Hill Museum, 720 N. 4th St., Kansas City, Kan., $10, $6 adult breakfast only, 913-371-3264.
Holiday Luminary Walk: Stroll down candlelit trails through the gardens and woods at this fundraiser for the Overland Park Arboretum, 8909 W. 179th St., with a mile of candles, holiday lights, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides and Santa Claus in the depot, 5 to 9 p.m., $9-$10, children 5 and under free, 913-685-3604 or katharine.garrison@opkansas.org.
Remember the Sultana: Special program presented by Alicia Scott, the great granddaughter of Wesley Lee, one for the survivors of the explosion of the steamboat Sultana, you are welcome to join in and share a potluck luncheon with the Roundtable and the Union Cemetery Historical Society, bring a dish, 1 p.m., Loose Park Garden Center, 5200 Pennsylvania, Kansas City.
Dec. 3
Hanukkah Holiday Volunteers Needed: Hanukkah gift-wrapping volunteers needed to help get items ready for individuals and families who face economic difficulties, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jewish Community Campus, Social Hall, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park.
Nutcracker Tea Party: One-hour version of the ballet, featuring performances by the the Crescendo Conservatory, noon to 4 p.m., Ritz Charles, 9000 W. 137th St., Overland Park, $50, 913-322-6467.
Dec. 4
Counteracting Terrorism: Presenting international speaker Kari Mashos shares ideas based on the book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy, 7 p.m., Seventh Church of Christ Scientist, 604 W. 47th, St., Kansas City, Mo., 816-590-0058.
Dec. 5
Abel Ramirez Big Band Dances: Playing classic, big-band jazz in the same tradition and style that made Kansas City famous, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Camelot Ballroom, 6635 W. 151st St., Overland Park, $10, www.abelramirezbigband.
Dec. 6
Overland Park Chamber 2017 Annual Meeting: 50th anniversary celebration, they will reflect on the past years and look to the future, reservations required, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson.opchamber.org.
Landlords of Johnson County Monthly Meeting: Network with owner, speakers and Q&A, visitors are welcome, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., Overland Park, 913-722-1584 or LJCnewsletter@yahoo.com.
Dec. 7
Holiday Savories with Chef Casey Sullivan: Hankering for a few new main-course meals to serve your family, Chef Casey will be hands on with recipes and samples to take home, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, 913-248-2360.
Dec. 7-8
Jewish Community Center Volunteers: Delivery drivers are needed to help make gift deliveries to all in need, if you would like to help contact volunteer@jfskc.org.
Dec. 8-9
Dec. 9
Annual Meeting and Benefit Gala: Friends of Yates will celebrate 104 years of service by hosting Holiday at the Apollo, there will be a social hour, lunch and a silent auction along with live entertainment, 11:30 a.m., Jack Reardon Conversation Center, 520, Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS, 913-321-1566.
Dec. 9-10
Guardian Angels Holiday Marketplace: Stop by great gift ideas for all to purchase including jewelry, seasonal candles, tamales, quilted and knitted items and much more, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, 816-931-4351.
Dec. 12
Leawood Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner: Keynote speaker Chris Costello, CEO and co-founder of Bloom, 11:15 a.m. to 1 :15 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park 913-498-1514 ext. 1. EmilyE@Leawood Chamber.org.
Abel Ramirez Big Band Dances: Playing classic big band jazz in the same tradition and style that made Kansas City famous, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Camelot Ballroom, 6635 W. 151st St., Overland Park, $10, www.abelramirezbigband.
Neighborhood Speakers Series: You are invited to a conversation will be emergency management and preparedness, presented by Trenton Pittman, Johnson County Community preparedness assistant director, noon to 1:30 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty, Overland Park, free, 913-895-6346.
Dec. 19
Abel Ramirez Big Band Dances: Playing classic big band jazz in the same tradition and style that made Kansas City famous, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Camelot Ballroom, 6635 W. 151st St., Overland Park, $10, www.abelramirezbigband.
Dec. 26-Jan. 7
Christmas Tree Recycling: You can drop your tree at the following locations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch, Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty, Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira and Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, 913-895-6273.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
