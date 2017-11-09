Comedian Charles Phoenix performs Nov. 12 at Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum will host author Charles Phoenix on Nov. 12 for his “Addicted to Americana” comedy performance, which celebrates the classic and kitschy of American life.
The 90-minute show, presented in conjunction with KCmodern, begins at 3 p.m.
Phoenix will sign copies of his new book, “Addicted to Americana,” after the show. Guests also can sample cakes created with recipes from the Charles Phoenix Test Kitchen.
Tickets, which cost $39, also provide access to the Museum, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in the former King Louie bowling alley, which will open at 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also will be sold at the door beginning at 2 p.m.
For advance tickets, call 913-826-2787 or visit at jcprd.com, click the “Register for Activities” button, and search for barcode 42056. Museum members receive a 20-percent discount, but only if they register by phone at 913-831-3359.
Ecologist to discuss climate change at JCCC
Paul Barnes, an ecologist at Loyola University, will give a talk on ozone depletion and climate change Nov. 16 at Johnson County Community College.
The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the CoLab Collaboration Center in the OCB building on campus. The talk is part of the college’s Environmental Science Symposium and its new “Speaking of Environmental Science” speaker series. No registration is required.
Barnes also will discuss the effects of global environmental change on ecosystems, with an emphasis on connecting science and policy from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Nov. 15. To register for that event, email dwilli63@jccc.edu.
Overland Park seeks public input on Farmers’ Market
As it plans for the future of its downtown Farmers’ Market, Overland Park has scheduled an open house Nov. 13 to hear from vendors and the public.
A session from 5 to 6:30 p.m. is for current vendors with a meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for the general public. Both will be at Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St.
Officials will outline four ideas for the market, which vary from maintenance upgrades at its current location to moving it to Santa Fe Common. City officials also will answer questions and be available to talk with people one-on-one.
None of the proposals would move the market out of downtown, and the effort is still in the planning stage.
County officially picks J.E. Dunn for courthouse project
It’s official — J.E. Dunn Construction will lead the design-build team for the new Johnson County Courthouse project in Olathe.
The Johnson County Commission earlier this month ratified a recommendation that J.E. Dunn lead construction management for the courthouse. The Lawrence-based architecture firm, TreanorHL, and Denver-based Fentress Architects will design the project.
“On behalf of the taxpayers, I’d like to commend county staff for the open, competitive process by which this team was recommended and selected,” County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert said in a news release. “The search for this design-build contract allowed us to be fair and transparent to find the right team for our new courthouse.”
The design work remain ongoing and a groundbreaking is scheduled for summer 2018. The new building is expected to open in 2021, the county said.
Hear Vietnam-era music in Olathe
A local band, “The Cody Wyoming Deal,” will wrap up Big Read KC by playing music from the Vietnam War era from 7 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St.
Music at the free event will include tunes by the Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Buffalo Springfield, Jefferson Airplane, and others. No registration is required.
For this year’s Big Read KC, libraries across the area read “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien. It’s a collection of stories about platoon members in the Vietnam War.
Donate a bike, have a drink
The city of Mission invites people to donate bicycles they’ve outgrown or no longer want, so they can be refurbished for families the city has adopted for the holidays or others in need.
Riders can do so at BikeWalkKC’s Handlebar Happy Hour and Bike Drive, which will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at The Bar, 6101 Johnson Drive.
Donors can stay for a drink or food and meet others interested in cycling.
