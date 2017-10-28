Fourth time’s the charm for Beagle family at Lenexa Chili Challenge

The time-worn adage about the third time being the charm didn’t work out for Christen Dykmann Beagle and her “Great Bowls of Fire” chili-cooking team last year during the Lenexa Chili Challenge.
Turns out, the fourth time was the charm for Beagle — who was chosen Saturday, Oct. 21, as the Grand Championship during the 31st Chili Challenge in Old Town Lenexa. The award includes a $250 gift certificate and a banner announcing the achievement.
“Since this is our first big win at the Challenge, you can imagine our surprise,” Christen said. “We didn’t change anything. We used the same recipe we always have, but apparently this time the judges liked it.”
Good luck trying to replicate it. She declined to discuss the recipe’s particulars.
“It wouldn’t be a secret if I did,” Christen said. “Our team is all family. My husband Brad, our daughters — Kierra, 9, and Piper, 3 — and me. Kierra contributed to our big day by winning first in the Kids Kornbread division and a $25 gift certificate.”
This was just the second year for the Grand Championship at the Chili Challenge, a title awarded to the team that accumulates the highest score from the four contest categories: Traditional chili, which permits only meat and spices, no beans; homestyle chili, which allows any kind of meat, beans and other fillers; salsa; and hot wings.
“When Brad and I make chili, it’s ‘I’ll do this and you do that,’” Christen said. “I do homestyle and Brad does traditional. We work together on hot wings and salsa. We fix chili a lot at home, especially during football season with parents and friends. Football and chili go well together.”
The Beagles, who live in Lenexa and also won third place in the salsa competition, already are planning to return for next year’s contest.
“Brad says we’ll definitely be back next year to defend our title,” Christen said. “... The only disappointment this year was not having an awards ceremony so we could show off for our family and friends. We didn’t learn we’d won until late in the afternoon when the results were posted. We picked up our prizes Monday.”
With a severe storm approaching, Challenge organizers canceled the awards ceremony in the interest of safety.
“The judging was completed and the results were posted later,” said Lenexa Parks and Recreation Superintendent Lindsay Hart, whose organization sponsored the Challenge. “The winners picked up their prizes at the Lenexa Community Center.”
Winners in the traditional and homestyle chili categories were awarded $200 for first place, $125 for second, and $50 for third.
Jason Lamons of Shawnee and his “Burnin’ the Backside” team won first place in the traditional category, while Tom Haymaker of Shawnee and his “Xeno Chili” team claimed second with Robert Belshe of Overland Park and his “Low Budget” team in third.
This was the third first-place award Lamons, who has competed at the Lenexa Challenge since 2008. He also won top honors for his homestyle chili in 2010 and 2012.
“The ‘Burnin’ the Backside’ name was suggested by a friend and we decided to keep it,” Lamons said. “We use the same recipe every year. It’s been pretty good for us.”
Andy Mathes of Lenexa and his “Wildhawk Chili” team took first in the homestyle competition followed by Jeff Gilliland of Leavenworth and his “Chili Gone Wild” team in second and Ted Moore of Lanes, Kan., and his “T’s Country Kitchen” team in third.
Justin Sinkler of Lenexa was thrilled to win with his his “She Must Be Chili” team for his salsa.
“I’ve been entering the Chili Challenge 12 years and this is the first time I’ve ever won a first place,” he said. “We cook a lot of chili at home with plenty of salsa in it.”
He also plans to return and defend his crown next year.
Trade Hileman of Grandview and his “Chillin’ With Chili” team were second in the salsa category.
Finally, the hot wings winner was Noreen and Teri Schwein’s “El Nino” team, which earned a $50 gift certificate.
“We’ll have to see if we can do it again,” said Noreen, who’s been entering the Chili Challenge since 2006 and won for the first time.
She and Teri, who both live in Lenexa, are retired meteorologists from the National Weather Service, so “‘El Nino’ seemed like an ideal team name for us,” Noreen said.
Chris DeVader of Jackson, Miss., and his “CD Chili” team finished second in hot wings category with Jenny Osipik of Olathe and her “Jenny O’Shoot That’s Good Chili” team taking third.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation booth raised $9,051 through donations made during the two-day event.
