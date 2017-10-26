Trail of Tricks & Treats coming Sunday to Johnson County

Fairway’s annual Trail of Tricks & Treats has expanded hours this year.
For the Oct. 29 event, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m., the city has created a trail at Peterson Park, 6136 Mission Road, with games, activities, and safe trick-or-treating. Kids can come in costume.
Admission is $3 (cash only) for anyone entering the park area.
That buys access to the trail, two glow sticks (one to save for Halloween), hot dogs, popcorn, cookies, and drinks. Dogs are not permitted.
MidAmerica Nazarene to mark Reformation anniversary
Five hundred years ago, on Oct. 31, 1517, German monk Martin Luther hammered his 95 theses on a church door, an act that led to the Protestant Reformation.
To commemorate that turning point in religious history, MidAmerica Nazarene University invites the public to a series of events on Oct. 31. Unless otherwise noted, the events will happen at the school’s Olathe campus, 2030 E. College Way:
▪ 9:30 a.m.: Randy Cloud, chairman of the MNU Department of Christian Ministry and Formation, will speak on Reformation history at the College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan in Olathe;
▪ 10:45 a.m.: A tree commemorating the Reformation will be planted on the Campus Mall in front of the Mabee Learning Commons. It will be among thousands of “Luther trees” being planted worldwide;
▪ 2 p.m.: The film “500: The Impact of the Reformation Today” will be screened in Room 200 at Smith Hall;
▪ 3:30 p.m.: The Heritage Choir will present a concert of history and Reformation music, “Soli Deo Gloria: A Lecture Recital,” in the Bell Cultural Events Center;
▪ 10a.m. to 2 p.m.: A reformation display will be in the Smith Hall Lobby, with experts available to discuss Christian heritage. Visitors can take free copies of the Reformation issues of Holiness Today and Grace & Peace magazines.
Prairie Village will boost its suburban forest
Prairie Village will conduct the first of what it hopes will be an annual tree-planting event on Oct. 31.
Each year, the Prairie Village Tree Board plans to pick a location that needs more right-of-way trees and enhance that neighborhood by providing some.
The Tree Board is collaborating with the Heartland Tree Alliance-Bridging the Gap for this year’s effort, which will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 31 starting at Taliaferro Park, 2900 W. 79th St.
Trees will be planted along 79th Street between Belinder Ave. and Mission Road, along with a few at Taliaferro Park. A flyer sent to eligible homeowners in the corridor valued each tree at $400.
Tree-planting funds from the city’s operations budget are paying for the project.
Anyone who would like to volunteer may contact Sarah Crowder at sarah.crowder@bridgingthegap.org or 816-561-1086.
Olathe wants feedback on downtown
Olathe residents and others are invited to a public meeting Oct. 30 to learn about concepts for enhancing the city’s downtown and to offer their comments and ideas.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road, with a presentation at 5:45 p.m. followed by a poster session.
For months, officials have been doing surveys, talking to interested parties, and considering ideas gathered in a design studio last spring.
Learn more at EnvisionOlathe.com.
Event helps job-seekers with disabilities
The city of Olathe’s Persons with Disabilities Advisory Board and MidAmerica Nazarene University will present the Kansas Disability Mentoring Day on Nov. 2.
During the free event, adults and students with disabilities will receive resume and interviewing tips in addition to meeting representatives of potential employers.
The session runs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at MidAmerica Nazarene University’s Bell Cultural Events Center, 2030 E. College Way in Olathe.
Online registration has ended, but job-seekers can register the day of the event. Learn more and find the registration form at dmdinkc.org.
Christmas Bureau drive starts Nov. 1 at Shawnee antique mall
Throughout November, Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall in Shawnee will accept donations for the Johnson County Christmas Bureau Holiday Shop, where families in need can shop for Christmas.
Canned and packaged food, new toys, books and clothing, and new or gently used coats for all ages are needed for the shop.
The public is invited to a kick-off reception for the barrel drive from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the antique mall, 6495 Quivira Road in Shawnee.
Vendors from Nellie & Nico’s, members of the Christmas Bureau, and Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler are scheduled to attend.
The Holiday Shop will be open Dec. 1-9 at a location that will be announced soon.
