Johnson County school leader named Kansas Superintendent of the Year

Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity

Shawnee Poloce Department Chief of Police Rob Moser grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. When he heard of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity foundation giving away a K9 dog to police departments where the Steelers play road games, Moser applied and received Grim, a Belgian Malinois, in 2015.