Last chance for Olathe Farmers’ Market and Mahaffie fall harvest weekend

Two summer and fall activities in Olathe are about to end for the year.
The last day for the Olathe Farmers’ Market at Black Bob Park, 14500 W 151st St., and the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road is Oct. 21. The markets opens at 7:30 a.m. for fresh produce and homemade pastries.
At the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, Oct. 21-22 is the last fall harvest weekend of the year. The theme is apples, and activities include apple butter and cider-press demonstrations as well as apple-themed games.
Daily admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Olathe residents receive a $2 discount.
Fall Fest is Oct. 28 at Mildale Farm
Never heard of Mildale Farm? People in the northern Johnson County may not have, since the park property is in the county’s southwest corner.
However, the free Mildale Farm Fall Fest, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, offers the public a chance to explore the 158-acre site, which is part of a larger acreage acquired by the county parks in system in 2005.
The centerpiece of Mildale Farm, 35250 W. 199th St., is a high-quality equestrian-style barn, which features peg construction and a hand-laid brick floor. Animal operations never took place in the barn, which is available to rent for weddings and other social occasions.
Families are welcome to picnic on the farm, and children 12 and under will be able to pick out a pumpkin before they go home. Cider and hot cocoa will be provided in the barn and a tractor-drawn hayride will take visitors to a fire circle, where they can roast marshmallows and enjoy storytelling.
A putting green with kid-sized clubs is also available. A new addition this year is Chris Cakes, which will serve two pancakes per participant.
Catch-and-release fishing will be offered at the seven ponds on the property. While park district fishing permits have been waived for the event, Kansas residents ages 16 to 74 and nonresidents 16 and older need a Kansas fishing license.
Parts of 199th St. have been closed recently for maintenance, but the farm will be accessible.
For the latest road information, check www.jocogov.org/dept/public-works/projects/road-closings.
Off to the races with grocery display
Staffers at a Bonner Springs grocery store have won $2,500 by entering a display contest sponsored by one of its suppliers.
For the fifth year, Phoenix-based Café Valley Bakery challenged retailers nationwide to create amazing grocery displays using Café Valley soda cakes along with real soda. The top prize was $10,000.
Being only a few miles from Kansas Speedway, the Queen’s Price Chopper at 501 S. Commercial Drive chose a NASCAR/racing theme for its entry. The display used 40 cases of soda cakes in four flavors — A&W Root Beer, Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper, and 7-Up.
The store took third place and the prize money was shared by the two employees — Stephanie Herrera, the bakery manager, and Robin Byrd, the bakery/floral director — most involved.
Village Church to present discussion on living wage
The Village Presbyterian Church will host a community forum Nov. 4 on the issue of fair wages for fast-food workers and others on the low end of the pay scale.
The free session, “Just Wages/Just Faith,” runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church, 6641 Mission Road.
After a continental breakfast, the panel discussion will start at 9:30 a.m. Both worker and employer viewpoints will be represented along with an academic perspective from an economics professor.
RSVP for the breakfast by Oct. 29 to Marianne Weber at 913-671-2333 or Marianne.Weber@villagepres.org.
Mother/son party in Merriam
The city of Merriam is throwing a superhero party Nov. 4 for mothers and sons, ages 4 to 11, at the Irene B. French Community Center.
The superhero kids and their moms can enjoy several activities — including relay games, building knockdowns, Lego building, mask design, a cake walk, and superhero pictures with mom — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The cost is $25 per couple, plus $8 for each additional son.
The registration deadline is Nov. 2. To sign up, go to Merriam.org and click on Parks and Rec.
Overland Park businesses honored for landscaping
The Overland Park City Council recognized five businesses for their outstanding landscaping efforts.
The Legacy of Greenery Committee takes nominations each year and winners are chosen for the initial design, continued maintenance, and preservation of landscaping features.
This year’s winners are:
▪ Corbin Crossing Apartments, 6801 W. 138th Terrace;
▪ Emmanuel Chinese Baptist Church, 10101 England Drive;
▪ Chelepis & Associates for Kansas City Allergy & Asthma Associates building, 8675 College Blvd;
▪ Block Real Estate Services for Teva Pharmaceuticals building, 11100 Nall Ave;
▪ Shamrock Trading Corporation,- 9300 Metcalf Ave.
Shamrock received the “Award of Continued Landscape Excellence,” given to previous award winners that exhibit continued efforts in landscape maintenance, revitalization, and enhancement.
Festival of Trees needs creative donations
The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is looking for groups or individuals to donate and/or decorate artificial trees, wreaths and centerpieces for the Festival of Trees next month.
Held as a part of the Holiday Boutique at the Overland Park Convention Center, the Festival of Trees is a display of decorated holiday trees, table-toppers, and wreaths sold at silent auction to provide food, clothing, and gifts for low-income Johnson County residents during the holidays.
The bureau also needs Christmas ribbon, sprigs, and sprays to decorate the items.
To help or learn more, email festival@jccb.org.
Your chance to run for charity in Olathe
The city of Olathe is sponsoring its third annual Olathe Charities 5K on Oct. 28.
Each runner gets to choose where some of the money goes.
The race starts at 8 a.m. at the College Boulevard Activity Complex, 11031 S. Valley Parkway.
Individuals can register for $35 or teams of four to 20 runners can sign up for $30 each. A pooch pass of $10 per dog can be added.
From each registration, $15 will go to the participant’s designated charity.
To register, call 913-971-8563, visit in person at the Olathe Community Center, or go to olatheks.org and find the race under Meetings & Events. The cost increases by $5 on race day.
Shop early for the holidays at Shawnee craft sale
Halloween hasn’t yet arrived, but early-bird shoppers can begin to think about Christmas at the 18th annual Holiday Treasures Craft Festival in Shawnee.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive. Admission is free.
Halloween events in Olathe ...
The city of Olathe is offering three family-friendly events for Halloween:
▪ Celebrate Olathe, 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. Come in costume for the Trick-or-Treat Trail, face painting, food trucks, and more. There will be a free shuttle from Olathe North High School;
▪ Trick-or-Treat Off the Street, 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. Costumes welcome for a living history experience with a horse-drawn hay ride, games, crafts, and candy stations. Admission is $3 if tickets are purchased before Oct. 28 and $4 at the gate. Register through the Meetings & Events link at olatheks.org. Free shuttle from Olathe North.
▪ Haunted Swamp, 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. Pumpkin decorating will be followed by lifeguard trick-or-treating, a pumpkin dive, and an open swim in the swamp. Admission is $10 per child for Olathe residents and $15 for non-residents. Parents are free. Register by phone at 913-971-8563, in person at the community center, or through the Meetings & Events link at olatheks.org. No costumes.
... and Lenexa
The city of Lenexa has scheduled these free spooky events:
▪ Enchanted Forest, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road. Look for seasonal displays, musicians, friendly characters and entertainers, a hayride, and inflatables.
▪ Pump-kin it Up, 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged at this circuit workout for the whole clan. Circuits start at 9 and 9:30 a.m. in the activity gym. No membership required.
... and Shawnee
Trick-or treating, hay rides, farmstead tours, costume contests and snacks from the “Ghoul Café” will be part of Shawnee Town’s Historical Hauntings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Shawnee Town 1929 is at 11501 W. 57th St., three blocks west of Nieman Road. All activities are free with a $1 suggested donation to benefit the historic site.
... and Roeland Park
The kids will be gorging on candy soon enough, so the Johnson County Park & Recreation District is offering a healthy snack along with some creepy fun at its Healthy Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 28.
The free event, for all ages, is set for 9 to 11 a.m. the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive. Visitors can experience a freaky photo booth, make Halloween crafts, walk the haunted hallway, and show off on the dance floor.
Free carnival at music school
Sixteen bands, free music classes, food trucks, face painting, and raffle prizes — including a free guitar — are on tap Oct. 29 at the free Fall Carnival presented by the Music House.
The music school’s carnival will take place from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at 7465 W. 161st St. in Overland Park.
To learn more or RSVP, visit musichouseschool.com and look for the link at the top of the screen.
Comments