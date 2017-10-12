What’s happening in Johnson County

Oct. 14
Festive Fundraiser: Enjoy a unique interactive and creative experiences tasty local libations and scrumptious food along with raffle baskets, music and much more, cocktail attire, 6 to 9 p.m., Central Recourse Library, 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park, 913-826-4600.
2nd Annual Bilingual College Fair: Learn how to apply for scholarships, financial aid, admissions, also apprenticeships programs and construction careers from union trades, 3 to 6 p.m., Soccer Nation, 520 S. 55th Kansas City, KS.
Oct. 14-15
31st Annual Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival: Great Bluegrass band will, kick off the event, creative arts and craft, children’s activities, food trucks and much more, 3403 W. 53rd Street, Fairway, Oct. 13, 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 913-262-0867.
Oct. 18
Speakeasy Society on Broadway: Will focus on the great American musical institution of Broadway, come and listen to the stories while sipping on Prohibition cocktails, reservations are required, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 913-248-2360.
Oct. 20
Trick-or-Cache: Participants will search for cashes filled with candy and trinkets hidden around using global positioning systems, children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult lunch included, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., preregistration deadline Oct. 17, $12 - $33, Antioch Park, shelter #2, 6501 Antioch Rd, Merriam, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.
Sales Professionals USA Kansas City Chapter Monthly Meeting: Speaker Misty Hounold, single mom KC on connecting through hospitality, 7 a.m., First Watch, 11112 W. 63rd St. Shawnee, info@salesproskansascity.com.www.salesproskansascity.com.
Oct. 21
Annual Gaudeamus Awards Dinner: During this celebration, longtime volunteers Stan and Suzan Cramer will be awarded, along with Resurrection Catholic School, 6 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-721-1574 or jrethman@archkck.org.
Behind the Scenes Tour of the Johnson County Museum: Visitors will learn why they collect, how they collect and the importance these efforts are for the community, registration required, 1 p.m., King Louie Building, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, $8-$10, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.
Oct. 22
Overrun Ovarian Cancer 5K Run/Walk: Proceeds to benefit ovarian cancer research at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, 8:30 a.m., South Creek Office Park, 7200 W. 132nd St., Overland Park, $30-$40, www.overrunovariancancer.com.
Oct. 24
Fall Jazz Series: Featuring Steve Lambert Quintet, noon, Johnson County Community College, Recital Hall, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, www.jccc.edu/RecitalSeries.
Oct. 26
Executive Leadership Series: Join the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce for the final program featuring General Richard Myers, president of Kansas State University, who will share his insights and personal success, noon to 1:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $35 members, $45 other, 913-491-3600 or astock@opchamber.org.
Oct. 27
BBQ Square Off: Great food along with live music by Stolen Winnebagos for all to enjoy, proceeds to help the veterans community project which has a mission to eliminate homelessness, 5:30-11 p.m., Overland Park Racquet Club, 6800 W. 91st St., Overland Park, $25, 913-642-6880 or www.opracquetclub.com/vcp.
Oct. 28
Historical Hauntings: There will be a trick-or-treating tractor drawn hayrides, farmstead tours, costume contest and much more family fun for all to enjoy, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 913-248-2360.
Halloween Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Come in your favorite costume, dance to the music by Las Estrellas, proceeds to benefit the Hispanic Heritage Committee events, dinner, raffles, auctions and more, 7 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels School, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, $15 each, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Oct. 29
Greater KC Support Group Meeting: Speaker Sean Gratton, MD, neuro-ophthalmologist, on blepharospasm, meige and related disorders, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Sabates Eye Center, 11261 Nall Ave., Leawood, 913-449-0443 or snowlin1967@gmail.com.
Oct. 31
Fall Jazz Series: Featuring Bryan Hicks Duo, noon, Johnson County Community College, Recital Hall, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, www.jccc.edu/RecitalSeries.
Nov. 4
Just Wages Just Faith: A panel conversation about a living wage and the right to organize, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Village Presbyterian Church, Room 132, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, 913-671-2333 or www.villagepres.org.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments