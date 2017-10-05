Voter registration deadline looms Oct. 17

If you want to have a say in choosing city officials and school board members during the Nov. 7 election, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 17.
Advance voting by mail begins the next day. Advance voting in person begins Oct. 30.
Residents must provide proof of citizenship if they are registering in Kansas for the first time.
Registration can be done by snail mail, email, or fax as well as in person at a number of locations, including city halls and the Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe.
More details are available at jocoelection.org.
Med-Act chief honored for 41 years with county
The Johnson County Commission recently honored retiring Battalion Chief Mike Woolery for 41 years of service to Johnson County Med-Act. His last day of work was Sept. 18.
Woolery began his career in 1970 as a dispatcher for a private ambulance service in Wichita, county officials said.. He graduated from the Emergency Medical Intensive Care program at the University of Kansas Medical Center and joined Johnson County Med-Act in 1976.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 1979, squad leader in 1983 and to battalion chief in 1989.
Wanted in Lenexa: Honeysuckle fighters
Lenexa is looking for volunteers to help the city rid its parks of the invasive bush honeysuckle.
The honeysuckle spreads quickly and crowds out native species, forming a dense layer that blocks light from reaching other plants. The city also said invasive plants tend to have shorter roots, which can make the soil unstable and prone to erosion near streams.
Lenexa is seeking habitat restoration volunteers to cut, remove, and treat the honeysuckle from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 and from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 22.
For more information, contact Jennifer Doty at 913-477-7132 or jdoty@lenexa.com
National Merit semifinalists named
A large number of Johnson County students have been chosen as National Merit semifinalists by virtue of their scores on the qualifying test.
These students are now in the running for the prestigious National Merit scholarships, which will be awarded later this academic year:
Bishop Miege High School: Aidan Gray.
Blue Valley High School: George Cochran, Chase Espy, Gabriel Gress, Clare Hyland, Quentin Jarrell, Angela Jiang, Nicholas Johnston, Suchir Kavi, Mindy Liu, Phillip Loveland, Christopher Meissner, Evan Schrader, Charles Werr, Avery Wright and Zhu, Elaine Zhu.
Blue Valley North High School: Sarah Albert, Anna Boda, Edward Bordeau, Benjamin Fiszel, Conor Flood, Virginia Gonzalez, Jonathan Harvey, Stephen Holman, Eleanor Mendelson, Rose Muldoon, Ayush Pandit, Nathan Preuss, Jennifer Russo, Nathan Safir, Romila Santra, Preston Smith, Ethan Smuckler, Rachel Stutz, Athena Tran, Clark Van Lieshout, Emma Van Lieshout, Harrison Westerfield, Gerald Xie and Kristen Xu.
Blue Valley Northwest High School: Chris Burgess, Chloe Ching, Parth Daga, Vandita Garimella, Benjamin Murdock, Alexander Thill and Nicholas Young.
Blue Valley Southwest High School: Saketh Bhavanasi and Nicholas Castle.
Blue Valley West High School: Vasavi Garimella, Srivats Narayanan, Deepti Sachi and Shrey Shah.
Heritage Christian Academy: Emilye Sarnecki.
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy: Haidee Clauer.
Kansas City Christian School: Sophia Hill.
Mill Valley High School: Cody Robertson.
Olathe East High School: Negin Amouei, Jack Donley, Sameena Hameed, Dominique Jaramillo, Timothy Schmidt and Jacob Wilson.
Olathe North High School: Shulammite Lim, Cheyenne Loo and Magda Werkmeister.
Olathe Northwest High School: Andrew Booze, Kenton Huff, Kristoffer Lauridsen, Jackson Mayuga, Tianna McIff, Selina Noor, Stephen Schuler and Krisdapa Sirasudhi.
Olathe South High School: Hanna Carney, Natalie Roberts, Alexius Schmidt and Kylee Wallentine.
St. James Academy: John Childress.
St. Thomas Aquinas High School: Devin Diggs, Maria Schmeer and Delaney Smith.
Shawnee Mission East High School: Grace Chisholm and Ingrid Worth.
Shawnee Mission North High School: Raphaella Kim.
Shawnee Mission Northwest High School: Cameron Akagi, Benjamin Basel and Rachel Tao.
Shawnee Mission South High School: Andrew Bauer, Madison Burch, Braeden Burgard, Benjamin Hanson, Robyn MacDonald, Adam Nicholas, Cora Selzer and Thomas Stapp.
Shawnee Mission West High School: Rachel Silverstein and Erin Smith.
Spring Hill homeschool: Zachariah Lotz.
‘The Mousetrap’ coming to Leawood stage
The Leawood Stage Company will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery classic, “The Mousetrap,” on Oct. 12-15 in the Oak Room on the lower level of Leawood City Hall, 4800 Town Center Drive.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15. The cost is $10.
Seating is limited, so advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at www.leawoodstageco.org.
You can hunt for Halloween loot — with GPS
Geocaching is an increasingly popular hobby that involves people searching for gifts or treasure using Global Positioning Systems.
At Halloween time, the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District brings the experience to Antioch Park. But this time the treasure is candy and trinkets.
Trick-or-Cache is being offered at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, beginning from Shelter No. 2 at Antoich Park, 6501 Antioch Road in Merriam.
GPS units (one per family or registered individual), a tutorial, and a meal are included. Costumes are encouraged, and those going to the evening session should bring a flashlight.
After the hunt, participants can gather around a fire circle for hotdogs, s’mores, and scary stories.
The cost for each two-hour outing is $12 for Johnson County residents or $14 for nonresidents. The family rates, for up to four people, are $30 and $33. The preregistration deadline is Oct. 17.
To register, call 913-831-3359 or visit www.jcprd.com, click on Activity Registration and search for barcode 40420 for the first session, 40421 for the second session, and 40422 for the third session.
Barktoberfest is Oct. 14 in Roeland Park
The dogs will have their day in Roeland Park on Oct. 14, when the city sponsors Barktoberfest.
It runs from noon to 4 p.m. at R Park, 5535 Juniper Drive, with music, pet resources, food trucks and more.
Olathe grill-out to support United Way
Grills will be going strong from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Olathe downtown library for a lunch that benefits the United Way.
The fare includes hot dogs, brats and pulled pork sliders. Chips, treats, and cookies also will be for sale at the library, 201 E. Park St.
Fall festival at Fairway’s Shawnee Indian Mission
The 31st annual Fall Festival at the historic Shawnee Indian Mission kicks off Oct. 13 with a 6 p.m. outdoor porch concert and concludes at 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
Performances from Folk Alliance International artists, children’s games and crafts, living history with reenactors, an artisan market, and food trucks will be among other activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14-15.
It all takes place on the grounds of the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site, 3403 W. 53rd St. in Fairway.
Comments