Shawnee Mission West's Logan Klingele, (left) and Conner Austin lead there team out at the start of Crimson Division race at the Rim Rock Classic. SM West finished 22nd out of 46 teams in the race.
Shawnee Mission West's Logan Klingele, (left) and Conner Austin lead there team out at the start of Crimson Division race at the Rim Rock Classic. SM West finished 22nd out of 46 teams in the race. Andy Lundberg Special to the Star
Shawnee Mission West's Logan Klingele, (left) and Conner Austin lead there team out at the start of Crimson Division race at the Rim Rock Classic. SM West finished 22nd out of 46 teams in the race. Andy Lundberg Special to the Star

Joco 913

St. James, Blue Valley Northwest teams excel in Rim Rock Farm meet

September 25, 2017 10:11 AM

Over the years, Rim Rock Farm has developed a reputation for holding some of the biggest and toughest cross country meets in the Midwest. Last weekend’s Rim Rock Farm High School Cross Country Classic was no exception.

The meet again drew several hundred runners from dozens of schools across seven states to the iconic 5,000-meter course just outside of Lawrence to compete in 12 races in three divisions. In the girls Gold, or elite, division, the Johnson County teams excelled.

St. James Academy took the team title in the girls Gold Division with a 144 score to edge out runner-up Millard West of Omaha by five points. Sarah Murrow led the way for St. James with a 12th-place finish in the 242-girl field.

Mill Valley wasn’t far behind St. James in fourth place, and the top 10 also included Blue Valley North (sixth), Blue Valley West (eighth) and St. Thomas Aquinas (10th).

Aquinas’ boys placed sixth in the Gold Division, with Ethan Marshall finishing 11th overall. St. James took 12th and Blue Valley Southwest, led by Dylan Miller’s seventh-place finish, was 14th.

Blue Valley Northwest’s girls and boys stood out in the Crimson Division for Class 5-6A schools. BV Northwest’s girls placed fifth, with freshman Riley Beach finishing fifth individually. The Huskies’ boys team finished 10th, paced by Eric Gawlick’s 15th-place finish.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street

Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street 0:31

Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street
Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development 3:01

Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development
Massive fire in Overland Park 2:21

Massive fire in Overland Park

View More Video