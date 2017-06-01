Graduating seniors from Olathe cheer on fifth-graders

Recent grads from Olathe public high schools visited their old stomping ground May 25 for a special ceremony.
Each year, students who attended Arbor Creek Elementary visit fifth-graders for their last day of school. Around 20 seniors returned this year to visit the school where they, too, were once fifth-graders.
“It is an incredible feeling to see those kids in their cap and gowns and remembering when they were little kindergarteners,” Arbor Creek Principal Melanie DeMoss said. “It is one of those circle of life moments.”
During the special ceremony, seniors donned their caps and gowns while forming a human tunnel for fifth-graders to run underneath as their parents and teachers cheered them on from the sidelines.
Seniors also led students through the hallways during a parade with the younger elementary students.
Olathe Public School seniors graduated May 21 at ceremonies at the Olathe District Activities Complex and College Boulevard District Activity Complex.
