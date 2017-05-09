Treat the moms in your life

Mother’s Day is upon us, and I love how this holiday has become an opportunity to show appreciation and support for all the mothers in our lives. Whether it’s your own mother, grandmother, a beloved friend or a coworker, here are some ideas for creating a batch of Mother’s Day gifts that will showcase how much you care.
Experiences
This is my gifting go-to. With so many things in our lives, I always prefer to give the gift of an experience. It doesn’t have to be expensive, and to make it extra thoughtful, suggest a fun way to use it. For example, a coffee gift card with a sweet note asking the gift-ee to pick a day for a coffee date. Or, a restaurant gift card with a reservation for a celebratory family meal.
Teacup planters
Full bouquets or hanging baskets of flowers are quite pricey, especially if you are picking up more than one. As an alternative, pick up an assortment of small container flowers in a variety of spring colors, and a set of ceramic tea cups. Drill one hole in the bottom of each cup for water drainage and transfer the flowers to the cups. They are absolutely adorable to place in a windowsill and will brighten the recipients’ day.
From the heart
I love homemade gifts from the kiddos. While purchased items are always appreciated, nothing says “I love you” quite like a gift from the heart and the creative mind of a child. For example, homemade cards, framed colored pictures, or things that can be used in the home like construction paper placemats. Most photo printing shops also offer gifts such as refrigerator magnets or a canvas with a favorite shot.
Love bundles
Everybody loves a care package, and one of my favorite ways to put true thought into a gift is a love bundle basket that includes all of the gift-ee’s favorite things. Think of it like a holiday stocking in May! The more random, the better, because it will show just how much you know and love them.
Spare the cost of a swanky gift and go for something more meaningful. The mothers in your life, and your wallet, will appreciate it!
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
