Take a trip back to the 1860s at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm
The City of Olathe invites residents to kick off summer early by taking a trip back in time to the farming days of the 1860s.
Attendees can take in the sights of the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site from now until October. Reenactments of what Kansas farm life was like will be held at various activity booths on the farm grounds.
Attendees can also take rides on a reproduction stagecoach pulled by horses.
Site admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children. Olathe residents receive a $2 discount. Free admission is offered on Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. in June and July, with a charge of $3 for stagecoach rides.
Stagecoach ride hours vary. Those interested are encouraged to check the City of Olathe’s website.
Enterprising Woman of Year Award
Jayne Siemens of Shawnee was honored April 7 with the 2017 Enterprising Woman of the Year Award by Enterprising Women Magazine.
Siemens, president of Venice Communications, founded the company in 2000.
The award is given to female entrepreneurs who have shown leadership in their communities and run growing businesses. Venice Communications is an integrated marketing company.
Summer outdoor pool passes
Olathe residents can beat the crowds by purchasing outdoor pool passes now for the summer season beginning May 29.
Passes are available at the Olathe Community Center at 1205 E. Kansas City Road. Residents can also purchase passes by completing and submitting a form to poolpass@olatheks.org.
Camp emPOWER for middle school students
The City of Olathe invites area middle school students to participate it its summer camp program, Camp emPOWER.
The camp is designed to help incoming sixth- to eighth-graders develop leadership skills.
Camp activities will include guest speakers, field trips and community-giving opportunities.
Camp emPOWER runs from June 12 to July 21. Campers can choose both a one-week program or the full, four-week program. Camp activities are scheduled between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scholarships are also available. Those interested can register online, by phone, or in person at the Olathe Community Center.
Phone Medic announces partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters
Phone Medic announced a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City.
Phone Medic, a locally owned cell phone, tablet and computer repair company, will contribute a portion of repair sales from all of its locations to support the non-profit.
The company has nine locations in both Missouri and Kansas.
Tower 2 Tower 5K
Community members are invited to participate in the second annual Tower 2 Tower 5K on Saturday. The race, which runs during Celebrate National Drinking Water Week, begins at Renner Boulevard at WaterOne’s water tower and ends at Olathe’s north water tower.
The race begins at 8 a.m. Kids are also encouraged to participate free of charge in a run that begins at 8:55 a.m. Parking is available at WaterOne at 10747 Renner Blvd. in Lenexa.
Those interested can sign up at Tower2Tower5K.org.
Proceeds go to Water for People, a non-profit organization that provides countries around the world with clean drinking water.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, water bottle and medal.
Rain garden workshop
Olathe Public Schools invites nature enthusiasts to learn more about the benefits of gardening and water conservation.
Geoscience Academy students will teach the three-part workshop at Olathe North High School on 6:30- 8 p.m. May 4.
Attendees will learn about storm water management, the benefits of rain gardens, and how to construct a rain garden.
Johnson County homeowners will have the chance to win a rain garden kit.
