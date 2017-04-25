Old Mission church celebrates 75 years in Fairway

Old Mission United Methodist Church turns 75 years old this year, and has scheduled the first of several anniversary activities for Sunday.
Northeast Johnson County families are invited to the Missions Fair, which will highlight the church’s 75 years of service. The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located along Shawnee Mission Parkway at State Park Road.
The fair follows the 10 a.m. worship service, and features food, live music, a dessert cook-off, tables with information about local non-profits and mission opportunities, and children’s games.
Children will receive a book to take home, and all ages can help make dolls for Children’s Mercy patients and tray favors for Meals on Wheels. The church is collecting snack items for field day and other activities at Roesland Elementary School in Roeland Park and has issued a special invitation to those children and families. All activities are free of charge.
Old Mission’s history is interwoven with that of the city of Fairway, although the church’s origins go back to 1942, seven years before the city became incorporated. Today, the stone building with its 10 arched sanctuary windows is a landmark in Northeast Johnson County. The congregation began its 75th year by raising sufficient funds to replace those huge windows, in time for an anniversary weekend Sept. 16 and 17.
More events are planned for the anniversary celebration throughout the year.
Comments