Affordable teacher appreciation gifts

Thanks to Pinterest, it’s easier than ever to find affordable and meaningful gift ideas for the beloved teachers in your life. Teacher Appreciation Day on May 9 is also the end of the school year for all students and graduation for many. Today I’ll share some affordable (and adorable) ideas for gifts that teachers actually want, including free printable tag ideas to accompany each.
Zen out the Classroom
Educating youth, from kindergarten to 12th grade, has its stressful moments. One of my favorite ways to pamper a teacher is with some relaxing plants or candles for the classroom. Terrariums and succulents are very popular right now, adding a pop of green in a drab space and requiring little attention and watering. They are perfect to brighten up the classroom, and conveniently fit into mini containers or pots.
And let’s face it, kids can be smelly. A collection of small candles is a thoughtful way to allow teachers to freshen up their space.
Tag Ideas for a Plant: “Thank you for helping me grow”
Tag Ideas for a Candle: “You light my path”
Provide a Break in the Day
If you know a teacher, you are likely very familiar with their lack of break time during the hectic school day. You can simply paint some round Mason jars with a red base and green lid to look like an apple, then fill them with their favorite candy or savory snack. This idea is simple, but will provide a much-needed tasty reprieve during the day!
Tag Ideas for Snack Jars: “You deserve a break!”
Supply Supplies
Teachers often stock their classrooms with supplies using their own money. Classroom budgets and stipends go very quickly, so items like notepads and colorful pens, sharpies and highlighters go a long way to support teachers, and they are fun to boot.
Tag Ideas for colored pens/markers/notepads: “You color my world”
Personalized Gift Cards
Gift cards like Amazon, Starbucks and Apple are always popular favorites, but it’s nice to have some personalization to help your gift stand apart from the crowd. Have your child create the gift card holder with an artistic drawing or sweet note.
Tag Ideas for Gift Cards:
“Starbucks for a Star Teacher,” “An ‘Apple’ for my favorite teacher” or “You are Amaz-ing”
You don’t have to spend a lot to thank your favorite teachers for all they’ve done to help your kids thrive during the school year. With these affordable ideas, you can collect a few items and assemble them in plenty of time for next month’s festivities.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
