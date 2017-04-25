Ignore phone threats from JoCo Court Services

Ignore threatening calls from JoCo Court Services
The main phone line for Johnson County Court Services has been spoofed and is being used to threaten Johnson County residents that they must pay money to the county. The caller may threaten action by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for non-payment.
These are fraudulent scam phone calls despite the appearance that they originate from a local phone number. Residents are urged to ignore any such phone calls.
The District Attorney’s Office reminds residents that legitimate government entities will not call or e-mail asking for your personal information, nor will they contact you via social media. Fraudsters can make legitimate numbers appear on your Caller ID and use phishing e-mails to trick you into thinking legitimate agencies are contacting you when they are not. Johnson County Court Services does not call residents regarding payments.
In addition, Court Services staff have discovered that the office’s phone number has been altered in internet search engine results. For example, a search on Google for the department reveals a fraudulent phone number. The correct contact information for Johnson County Court Services is 913-715-7400. More information is also available at courts.jocogov.org under the “Court Services” heading.
Registration opens for Mahaffie Spring programs
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop Spring Home School Days in Olathe are Thursday and Friday. Home-school students can participate in hands-on 1860s living history activities with other home-school families.
The Wagons Ho school program features activities focusing on the Oregon, California and Santa Fe Trails. 1860s living history activities — such as gold panning, working steer demonstrations and panning for gold — may be featured. Activities are from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 per student and accompanying adults are free. Registration is required by Wednesday. Payment is due the day of the program, or pay registration in advance to receive fast track to the activities.
Visit www.mahaffieMahaffie.org or call 913-971-5111 for more information and to register.
Olathe farmers markets open
The Olathe Farmers’ Markets, located at Black Bob Park (14500 151st St.) and Stagecoach Park (1205 E. Kansas City Road) open for the 2017 season on Saturday. The markets open at 7:30 a.m. and run until sold out. The Wednesday market returns on May 10.
Comments