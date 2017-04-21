What’s happening in Johnson County

April 22
Johnson County Genealogical Society and Library Meeting: Using the National Archives in Genealogical Research, along with having extra skill building classes, 10 a.m., Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 West 87th., Overland Park, www.jcgsks.org.
Finance Day: The day will focus on three tracks: individuals seeking to grow personal wealth, business owners seeking to increase their business’s money stream, and students seeking assistance to pay for college. The event is presented by Guadalupe Centers and Hispanic Economic Development Corporation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Guadalupe Centers, 5123 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, 816-221-3442.
April 23
Taking Tea with Shakespeare: Great tea and delectable treats with a presentation by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, space limited, reservations required, 2 p.m., Oak Room, Leawood Community Center, 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood, $20, 913-663-9157.
April 25
Stand Together Against Hate and Division: A community gathering the event will feature a talk by Valarie Kaur award winning filmmaker, reservations requested, 6 to 9 p.m., Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, http://bit.ly/Onecommunity4-25.
April 26
Eighth annual A Celebration of Taste: Keynote speaker Gregory Q. Cheek, retired Army officer author and cancer survivor, chefs will prepare nutritious food from many restaurants such as Cinzetti’s, Longhorn Steak House, McGonigle’s, Seasons 52, 6-8 p.m., Richard and Anita Bloch Cancer Center, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Westwood, $20, 913-588-3630 or jmyer2@kumc.edu.
Postcards of Kansas City 1835 - 1935: Annette Thomas with the Historic Kansas City Foundation will be giving a visual tour of Kansas City using post cards covering a 100 year time period, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive., Shawnee, free.
April 27
Overland Park Chamber After Hours: Enjoy an evening of networking, food and drinks, 5 to 7 p.m., Seasonal Concepts, 10430 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
April 29
Art and Craft Spring Show Sale: Work by local artist, jewelry, sculptures, scarves, fine art prints, pottery, furniture and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Round Hill Neighborhood Clubhouse, 8932 Maple Circle, Overland Park, ELAND8693@mypacks.net.
Black and White Party: The Greater Kansas City Chapter of The Links Incorporated sponsor, light hors d’oeuvres, dancing, proceeds to benefit scholarship and community projects, 7 to 11 p.m., The American Jazz Museum, 1616 East 18th St., Kansas City, $50, angelstarc@aol.com.
April 30
Food Truck Community Festival: Bring the family out so all can enjoy, fod trucks, inflatable obstacle course, face painting, live music, located in the church parking lot, 5 to 7 p.m., Village on Antioch, 14895 Antioch Road., Overland Park.
May 6
Spring Cleaning & New Beginnings: An intergenerational sharing and celebrating the season in Shawnee in the 1920s and now, this class is the second of four, this will include sharing stories, sampling a homemade seasonal dish recipe, along with hands-on activities, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, 913-248-2360.
May 6-7
Broadway Veteran Stars in One Woman Show: Jana Robbins fell in love with business at an early age and her passion for the stage, offering a mix of musical standards, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; May 7 at 2 p.m., The White Theater, 5801 W 115th St., Leawood, 913-327-8054 or TheWhiteTheatre.org.
May 10
Overland Chamber of Commerce Wednesday Wake UP: Join in for the monthly coffee and networking event, members only, Sunflower Bank, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Getting listed
To be included in the 913 news magazine, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Please include a short description of the activity, name of event, time, date, location with address, and a phone number or email address participants can use to get more information.
