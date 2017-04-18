SevenDays events to spread messages of kindness, diversity

SevenDays 2017— Make a Ripple, Change the World — is a week of themed events sponsored by the Faith Always Wins Foundation, the LaManno-Hastings Family Foundation, and other organizations.
The SevenDays events are focused on spreading a message of kindness, while promoting diversity among people of differing races, religion, and cultures.
“There is hate and evil in our world,” says SevenDays founder, Mindy Corporon. “To survive that, we have to come together as a community and build bridges to understand one another and help each other on our journeys.”
The SevenDays organization was started in response to the April 13, 2014, shootings at the Jewish Community Campus and Village Shalom in Overland Park. A white supremacist killed Corporon’s father and son, William Corporon and Reat Griffin Underwood. He then killed Terri LaManno, the wife of Jim LaManno.
The SevenDays events kicked off on Tuesday with the theme of “Love” and included award presentations and a panel discussion led by local faith leaders.
“Discover” is Wednesday’s theme, and events include a dinner and panel discussion, “Violence, Community and Faith: Connecting the Dots,” and will be held at Pierson Hall on the UMKC campus from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the theme is “Others.” The evening’s keynote address, “An Unbroken Bond,” will be presented by Edie Lutnick of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, and will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection.
Friday’s theme is “Connect.” During the day, blood drives will be held at all six Community Blood Center locations. That evening, Mindy Corporon will speak on the topic of organ donation. Presented in both English and Spanish, this event will take place at St. Antony’s Catholic Church, in Kansas City, Mo. from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s multiple events are centered on the theme, “Go.” From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., women and girls, 12 and older, can participate in a “Lunch and Punch” self-defense course at University Academy, 6801 Holmes Road.
Also on Saturday, therapeutic improvisational workshops will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Olathe. The first event, from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., is open to youth, ages 14-21.The second, from 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., is open to educators and behavioral health professionals.
“You” is Sunday’s theme, and during a Youth Interfaith Dinner and Workshop, students, ages 14-20, will learn skills for collaborative social action. Sunday’s event will take place at Cleveland University in Overland Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s theme is “Onward. This final SevenDays event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and includes the 2017 Faith Love & Walk. The two-mile walk begins and ends at Union Station and the participation fee is $10. Children 5 and under walk free. Walk registration is available at www.givesevendays.org.
For more information, contact Ruth Baum Bigus, (913) 707-7746, or email ruthwrite1@gmail.com. Additional information is also available at www.givesevendays.org.
Comments