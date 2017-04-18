Celebrate Earth Day with the family

Earth Day is coming up on Saturday, offering a fun and meaningful way for your family to get outdoors and do some good for the environment.
Earth Day is now celebrated in nearly 200 countries across the globe, and is intended to get people outdoors to spend time enjoying or preserving Mother Nature. Countless creative project ideas online can get you and your kids in the earthy spirit. Here are a few of my favorites that don’t cost a lot.
Plant herbs
Herb gardens are one of the easiest things to plant with little ones, and are the perfect first step to sustainable cooking. You can simply purchase your containers of choice and transfer them into the corner of an existing garden you have, or purchase a rectangular basin to grow several kinds of herbs together. You can even plant them based on meals your family likes. For example, try a “pizza garden,” with basil, parsley and oregano. Then you can use them as tasty ingredients.
Organize a clean-up project
Organizing a community clean-up is a quick way to make a big impact in your area. Typically trash gathers around busier roadways, so assembling a group of 20 friends with trash bags and gloves in hand, even if it’s just for a few hours, can make a HUGE difference.
Before you select a date, contact your local waste management company to make the necessary arrangements to have the trash dropped off or picked up. Be sure your crew stays close to the sidewalks and wears reflective gear or bright clothing if it’s cloudy or overcast. To make a fun day of it, consider having a potluck before or after your project.
Build a fairy garden
Fairy gardens have become all the rage in the last few years, even prompting city-wide competitions and serious creativity. They are actually pretty easy to make, and supplies are now available at most craft stores or online. An old planter or bucket filled with soil serves as a perfect base. Throw in some ceramic miniatures, natural moss, stones, a stick “fence” or other fun treasures you find around the yard and voila! You have a cute little porch or yard accessory made from the heart.
Visit local gardens
There’s no better way to enjoy the bounty of nature than by visiting some of the fantastic gardens around Kansas City. Powell Gardens offers half-price admission to their gardens on Earth Day. Take a moment to roam the vast landscape of botanical beauty and stop by their stations to learn about sustainable gardening and cooking with fresh veggies. It’s a lot of fun!
Celebrate this Earth Day in style with outdoor activities for the whole family. This is an ideal way to spend time together and catch some Vitamin D in the process!
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
