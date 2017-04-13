Joco 913

April 13, 2017 5:29 PM

Johnson County students win awards at Greater KC science fair

Here are Johnson County winners from the 2017 Greater KC Science & Engineering Fair, as provided by its organizer, Science Pioneers.

Intermediate Division

INTERMEDIATE ANIMAL SCIENCE, sponsored by Merck Animal Health

1st place: Duke Thurmon - Summit Pointe Elementary

INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 4TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

1st place: Katalin Somogie - Highlawn Montessori

INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 5TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

1st place: Prishita Manna - Overland Trail Elementary

INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

1st place: Paige Toon and Tyler O’Connor - Oak Hill Elementary

INTERMEDIATE MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

2nd place: Christopher Owens - Oak Hill Elementary

INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC

2nd place: Abigail Hill, Barstow and Stefan Siegrist - Christ Prep Academy

1st place: Etty Sosover - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy

INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS TEAM, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC

3rd place: Auggie Hill and Michael Grantham - Cure of Ars

2nd place: Luke McCullough and Henry Booker - Cure of Ars

INTERMEDIATE BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Sophia Gardner - Belinder Elementary

INTERMEDIATE COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Hannah Tandang - Oxford Middle School

INTERMEDIATE COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Thomas Lushington and Frances Parker - South Middle School

INTERMEDIATE PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

3rd place: Michael Frank - Lakeside Academy

2nd place: Owen Henry - Oak Hill Elementary

1st place: Hannah White - White Trinitarian Academy

INTERMEDIATE PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

2nd place: Gracie Klecan and Gracie Oppeau – Prairie Creek

1st place: Lily Wiggins and Ava Huggins - Prairie Creek Elementary

INTERMEDIATE CHEMICAL ENERGY, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Prabhav Pagadala - Overland Trail Middle School

INTERMEDIATE CHEMICAL ENERGY TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Katelyn Briere and Riley Alderson - Sunrise Point Elementary

INTERMEDIATE EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal

2nd place: Luke Stearman - Christ Preparatory Academy

1st place: Isabella Stolle - Parker Elementary

INTERMEDIATE ENGINEERING MECHANICS TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Elliott Korentager and Sam Streiler - Belinder Elementary

INTERMEDIATE MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Tamar Reem - Sunrise Point Elementary

INTERMEDIATE MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Ella Turner and Emily Schoneman - Oak Hill Elementary

Junior Division

JUNIOR ANIMAL SCIENCE, sponsored by CEVA

1st place: Sydney Newton - Shawnee Mission School District Biotechnology Program

JUNIOR ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENIGNEERING, sponsored by Honeywell

1st place: Jesse DeBok - Trailridge Middle School

JUNIOR ENGINEERING MECHANICS, sponsored by HNTB

2nd place: John Reiff - Trailridge Middle School

1st place: James Peterson - Washington Preparatory Academy

JUNIOR ENGINEERING MECHANICS TEAM, sponsored by HNTB

1st place: Mason Dunn and Payton Ptasnik - Prince of Peace

JUNIOR MICROBIOLOGY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

2nd place: Abi Kothapalli, Steven Nebergall & Zachary Cheng, Lakewood Middle School

1st place: Tyler Day and Kayden Stosberg - Ray-Pec East Middle School

JUNIOR INVENTIONS, sponsored by Hallmark Cards, Inc.

2nd place: Katy Dekker - Kansas City Christian School

1st place: Ella Gibson - Hocker Grove Middle School

JUNIOR INVENTIONS TEAM, sponsored by Hallmark Cards, Inc.

1st place: Rajitha Velakaturi, Lauren Herrington, and Stella Harber - Overland Trail Middle

JUNIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Samantha Mudgett - Trailridge Middle School

JUNIOR CHEMICAL ENERGY TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Jude Weller and Jason King - Holy Trinity Catholic School

JUNIOR EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: William Delzeit and Ian Adams - Trailridge Middle School

JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Pranav Pagadala - Overland Trail Middle School

JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Paige Showen, Emma Flores & Intan Putri, Ray-Pec Middle School

JUNIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: John Peterson - Washington Preparatory Academy

JUNIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Owen Markwart and Albert Hoelting - Trailridge Middle School

JUNIOR CHEMISTRY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

3rd place: Jameson Joyce - Hocker Grove Middle School

2nd place: Maria Matulis - Padre Pio Academy

JUNIOR CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Grace Godard and Sydney Bui - Prince of Peace

JUNIOR COMPUTER SYSTEMS, ELECTRONICS, ROBOTICS, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Vedarsh Shah - Lakewood Middle School

JUNIOR PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

3rd place: Brennan Johnston - St. Agnes Catholic School

2nd place: Sophia Nordling - St. Agnes Catholic School

1st place: Claire Smith - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy

JUNIOR PLANT SCIENCE, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

2nd place: Natalie Peterson - Trailridge Middle School

1st place: Jack Shaw - Indian Woods Middle School

Senior Division

SENIOR ANIMAL SCIENCE, sponsored by BioKansas

1st place: Andrea Dahl - Olathe North

SENIOR COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS, sponsored by EyeVerify

1st place: Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School

SENIOR EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Terracon

2nd place: Hunter Lipp - Olathe North High School

1st place: Alyssa Thompson - Olathe North High School

SENIOR ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING, sponsored by UMKC

1st place: Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School

SENIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by Labconco

3rd place: Alex Sid-la-check - Shawnee Mission West High School

2nd place: Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School

1st place: Rachel Silverstein, Shawnee Mission West High School

SENIOR MICROBIOLOGY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Kynjia (Kenny) Dorsey - Shawnee Mission West High School

SENIOR PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Lauren Burrow, the CAPS Program - Blue Valley District

SENIOR PLANT SCIENCE, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Chris Schenken, the CAPS Program - Blue Valley District

SENIOR CHEMISTRY, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Ellie Green - Shawnee Mission East High School

SENIOR ENGINEERING MECHANICS, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Aviral Misra - Blue Valley High School

SENIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Elaine Zhu - Blue Valley High School

The PIONEERS IN SCIENCE awards are given to the top five senior high projects. This award recognizes outstanding examples of student research, innovation and design.

▪ Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School. Role of Alpha-Synuclein in Regulation of Retinal Iron Homeostasis by Promoting Uptake of transferrin-bound iron in human RPE 47 ceus: Potential for novel treatment for visual manifestations of Parkinson’s Disease

▪ Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School. Extraction of Coffee Oil with Acetone Converted to a versatile Source of Green Energy

▪ Rachel Silverstein - Shawnee Mission West High School. Interaction between tribbles and Neutralized during cell migration in Drosophila Melanogaster

▪ Andrea Dahl - Olathe North High School. Formation and Change of Vocal Dialects in Captive Gentoo Penguin Pygoscelis papua Colonies

▪ Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School. A novel, telemedicine diagnostic tool for Parkinson’s disease: the use of digital Action Units generated by spontaneous and posed facial expressions.

GRAND AWARDS are presented to the top senior projects that meet the stringent requirements for entering the INTEL International Science and Engineering Fair. Grand Award winners and their sponsoring teacher will receive an all-expense paid trip to compete at the 2017 International Fair held in Los Angeles in May.

Sponsors: Ash Grove Foundation, Burns & McDonnell, Garmin, Kansas City Area Life Sciences Institute, Kansas City Power & Light, Quintiles and Regnier Family Foundation.

▪ Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School (teacher: Brenda Bott)

▪ Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School (teacher: Brenda Bott)

▪ Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School (teacher: Miles Martin)

▪ Andrea Dahl - Olathe North High School (teacher: Rebecca Groebe)

Special awards

▪ American Institute of Chemical Engineers - Kansas City Section

Elaine Zhu - Blue Valley High School

▪ American Meteorological Society- Kansas City chapter

Dalton DeWeese - CAPS – Blue Valley

▪ American Society for Photogrammetry & Remote Sensing

Lauren Burrow - CAPS – Blue Valley

▪ Archie Dykes Library of Health Sciences

Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School

▪ Arizona State University’s Walton Sustainability Solution Initiatives

Kaedyn Krizek - Olathe North

ASM International - Kansas City chapter

Braeden Troyer - Hocker Grove Middle School

▪ ASM Materials Education Foundation

Aviral Misra - Blue Valley High School

▪ Association for Women Geoscientists

Kaedyn Krizek - Olathe North High School

▪ Kansas BioGENEius Challenge

Gold: Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School

Bronze: Suatatya Chakraborty - Olathe North High School

Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School

▪ Broadcom MASTERS Awards

Christ Preparatory Acacemy: Stefan Siegrist

Cur of Ars: Luke, McCullough, Henry Booker, Auggie Hill, Michael Grantham

Hocker Grove Middle School: Jameson Joyce, Ella Gibson

Holy Trinity Catholic School: Jude Weller, Jason King

Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy: Etty Sosover, Clare Smith

Indian Woods Middle School: Jack Shaw

Kansas City Christian School: Katy Dekker

Lakewood Middle School: Vedarsh Shah

Overland Trail Middle School: Prabhav Pagadala, Pranav Pagadala, Raw-ji-tha Vel-a-ka-tour-i, Lauren Herrington, Stella Harber

Oxford Middle School: Hannah Tandang

Padre Pio Academy: Maria Matulis

Prince of Peace: Grace Godard, Sydney Bui

SMSD Biotechnology Program: Sydney Newton

South Middle School: Thomas Lushington, Frances Parker

St Agnes Catholic School: Sophia Nordling, Brennan Johnston,

Trailridge Middle School: Samantha Mudgett, William Delzeit, Ian Adams, Jesse DeBok, Owen Markwart, Albert Hoelting Natalie Peterson

Washington Preparatory Academy: James Peterson, John Peterson

▪ Burns & McDonnell

Senior: Hunter Lipp - Olathe North High School

▪ Earth Science

Kaedyn Kirzek - Olathe North High School

▪ F. Gene Hampton Award of Excellence in the Life Sciences

Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School

▪ Greater Kansas City Association of Family and Consumer Sciences

Tamar Reem - Sunrise Point Elementary

▪ IEEE Kansas City Section- PES/IAS Chapter

Jesse DeBok - Trailridge Middle School

▪ I-SWEEEP

Jocelyn Henderson - Olathe North High School

▪ Kansas City Garden Club

Chinmayee Magesh, Sudhiksha Sadige & Zenia Ahmed - Lakewood Middle School

Dalton DeWeese - CAPS- Blue Valley

▪ Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering & Technology-Shipman Award

Andrea Dahl - Olathe North High School (teacher: Rebecca Groebe)

▪ The Marie Miller Promising Young Scientist Award

Mary Olson - St. Agnes Catholic School; (teacher: Gena Schleimer)

▪ Martin N. Schuler Award

Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School

▪ Mu Alpha Theta

Nakita Nouth-Chea - Olathe North High School

▪ NASA

Hunter Lipp - Olathe North High School

▪ Office of Financial Literacy

Innovation: Auggie Hill and Michael Grantham - Cure of Ars

Investor’s Dream: Aviva Clauer - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy

▪ Ricoh Corp.

Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School

▪ Science City MAKER Award

Avira Clauer - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy

Rawson Jenks - Kansas City Christian School

Jacob Hodges - Hocker Grove Middle School

Duncan Paul - Kansas City Christian

▪ Science City Spark!Lab SPARK AWARD

Luke McCullough - Cure of Ars

Auggie Hill - Cure of Ars

Simon Esh - Christ Prep Academy

Christopher Dunn - Christ Prep Academy

Maya Snyder - Indian Trail Middle School

Luke Browning - Kansas City Christian

▪ Society for Science & the Public Award for Community Innovation:

Lauren Burrow - CAPS – Blue Valley

▪ Stockholm Jr. Water Prize

Ellie Green - Shawnee Mission East High School

▪ The Red Force Fire & Safety Award

John Peterson - Washington Prep Academy

▪ The Society of American Military Engineers- The Greater Kansas City Post

Andy Cordona - Shawnee Mission West High School

Jocelyn Henderson - Olathe North High School

▪ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Senior Division: Elysa Thompson - Olathe North High School

Junior Division: Zachary Cheng, Steven Nebergall and Abi Kothopalli - Lakewood Middle School

William Delzeit and Ian Adams - Trailridge Middle School

Jesse DeBok - Trailridge Middle School

Intermediate Division: Isabella Stolle - Parker Elementary

Prabhav Pagadala - Overland Trail Middle School

Special Memorial Award Bernie Haas: Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School

▪ U.S. Metric Association

Ellie Green - Shawnee Mission East High School

▪ Western Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers

Jon Rife - Trailridge Middle School

Aviral Misra - Blue Valley High School

Jacob Hodges - Hocker Grove Middle School

▪ Yale Science & Engineering Association Inc.

Hannah Bradford - CAPS – Blue Valley

▪ Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering & Technology — Project Display Winners

Blue Valley High: Elaine Zhu

Blue Valley North: Aaditya Pore

CAPS: Dalton DeWeese, Lauren Burrow

Hocker Grove Middle School: Cameron Stark, Jacob Hodges

Home school: Frank Occhiogrosso, Will Roe

Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy: Claire Smith

Indian Trail Middle School: Harry Wang

Kansas City Christian School: Malaika Adhiambo, Mary Harrison, Luke Browning

Lakewood Middle School: Vedarsh Shah, Zachary Cheng, Steven Nebergall, Abi Kothapalli

Oak Hill Elementary: Bailey Kinkelaar

Olathe South High: Carolyn Wilson

Overland Trail Middle School: Pranav Pagadala, Rajitha Velakaturi, Lauren Herrington, Stella Harber

Pleasant Ridge Middle School: Annika Bhatt

Prince of Peace: Aidan Studivan

Shawnee Mission West: Erin Smith, Ashton Dvorak, Joseph Perry, Colette Balas, Kynjia (Kenny) Dorsey

SMSD Biotechnology Program: Sydney Newton

Trailridge Middle: Luke Formwalt

Washington Preparatory Academy: James Peterson

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street

Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street 0:31

Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street
Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development 3:01

Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development
Massive fire in Overland Park 2:21

Massive fire in Overland Park

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos