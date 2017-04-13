Johnson County students win awards at Greater KC science fair

Here are Johnson County winners from the 2017 Greater KC Science & Engineering Fair, as provided by its organizer, Science Pioneers.
Intermediate Division
INTERMEDIATE ANIMAL SCIENCE, sponsored by Merck Animal Health
1st place: Duke Thurmon - Summit Pointe Elementary
INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 4TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
1st place: Katalin Somogie - Highlawn Montessori
INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 5TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
1st place: Prishita Manna - Overland Trail Elementary
INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
1st place: Paige Toon and Tyler O’Connor - Oak Hill Elementary
INTERMEDIATE MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
2nd place: Christopher Owens - Oak Hill Elementary
INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC
2nd place: Abigail Hill, Barstow and Stefan Siegrist - Christ Prep Academy
1st place: Etty Sosover - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS TEAM, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC
3rd place: Auggie Hill and Michael Grantham - Cure of Ars
2nd place: Luke McCullough and Henry Booker - Cure of Ars
INTERMEDIATE BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Sophia Gardner - Belinder Elementary
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Hannah Tandang - Oxford Middle School
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Thomas Lushington and Frances Parker - South Middle School
INTERMEDIATE PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
3rd place: Michael Frank - Lakeside Academy
2nd place: Owen Henry - Oak Hill Elementary
1st place: Hannah White - White Trinitarian Academy
INTERMEDIATE PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
2nd place: Gracie Klecan and Gracie Oppeau – Prairie Creek
1st place: Lily Wiggins and Ava Huggins - Prairie Creek Elementary
INTERMEDIATE CHEMICAL ENERGY, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Prabhav Pagadala - Overland Trail Middle School
INTERMEDIATE CHEMICAL ENERGY TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Katelyn Briere and Riley Alderson - Sunrise Point Elementary
INTERMEDIATE EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal
2nd place: Luke Stearman - Christ Preparatory Academy
1st place: Isabella Stolle - Parker Elementary
INTERMEDIATE ENGINEERING MECHANICS TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Elliott Korentager and Sam Streiler - Belinder Elementary
INTERMEDIATE MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Tamar Reem - Sunrise Point Elementary
INTERMEDIATE MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Ella Turner and Emily Schoneman - Oak Hill Elementary
Junior Division
JUNIOR ANIMAL SCIENCE, sponsored by CEVA
1st place: Sydney Newton - Shawnee Mission School District Biotechnology Program
JUNIOR ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENIGNEERING, sponsored by Honeywell
1st place: Jesse DeBok - Trailridge Middle School
JUNIOR ENGINEERING MECHANICS, sponsored by HNTB
2nd place: John Reiff - Trailridge Middle School
1st place: James Peterson - Washington Preparatory Academy
JUNIOR ENGINEERING MECHANICS TEAM, sponsored by HNTB
1st place: Mason Dunn and Payton Ptasnik - Prince of Peace
JUNIOR MICROBIOLOGY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
2nd place: Abi Kothapalli, Steven Nebergall & Zachary Cheng, Lakewood Middle School
1st place: Tyler Day and Kayden Stosberg - Ray-Pec East Middle School
JUNIOR INVENTIONS, sponsored by Hallmark Cards, Inc.
2nd place: Katy Dekker - Kansas City Christian School
1st place: Ella Gibson - Hocker Grove Middle School
JUNIOR INVENTIONS TEAM, sponsored by Hallmark Cards, Inc.
1st place: Rajitha Velakaturi, Lauren Herrington, and Stella Harber - Overland Trail Middle
JUNIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Samantha Mudgett - Trailridge Middle School
JUNIOR CHEMICAL ENERGY TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Jude Weller and Jason King - Holy Trinity Catholic School
JUNIOR EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: William Delzeit and Ian Adams - Trailridge Middle School
JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Pranav Pagadala - Overland Trail Middle School
JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Paige Showen, Emma Flores & Intan Putri, Ray-Pec Middle School
JUNIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: John Peterson - Washington Preparatory Academy
JUNIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Owen Markwart and Albert Hoelting - Trailridge Middle School
JUNIOR CHEMISTRY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
3rd place: Jameson Joyce - Hocker Grove Middle School
2nd place: Maria Matulis - Padre Pio Academy
JUNIOR CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Grace Godard and Sydney Bui - Prince of Peace
JUNIOR COMPUTER SYSTEMS, ELECTRONICS, ROBOTICS, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Vedarsh Shah - Lakewood Middle School
JUNIOR PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
3rd place: Brennan Johnston - St. Agnes Catholic School
2nd place: Sophia Nordling - St. Agnes Catholic School
1st place: Claire Smith - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
JUNIOR PLANT SCIENCE, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
2nd place: Natalie Peterson - Trailridge Middle School
1st place: Jack Shaw - Indian Woods Middle School
Senior Division
SENIOR ANIMAL SCIENCE, sponsored by BioKansas
1st place: Andrea Dahl - Olathe North
SENIOR COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS, sponsored by EyeVerify
1st place: Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School
SENIOR EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Terracon
2nd place: Hunter Lipp - Olathe North High School
1st place: Alyssa Thompson - Olathe North High School
SENIOR ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING, sponsored by UMKC
1st place: Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School
SENIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by Labconco
3rd place: Alex Sid-la-check - Shawnee Mission West High School
2nd place: Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School
1st place: Rachel Silverstein, Shawnee Mission West High School
SENIOR MICROBIOLOGY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Kynjia (Kenny) Dorsey - Shawnee Mission West High School
SENIOR PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Lauren Burrow, the CAPS Program - Blue Valley District
SENIOR PLANT SCIENCE, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Chris Schenken, the CAPS Program - Blue Valley District
SENIOR CHEMISTRY, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Ellie Green - Shawnee Mission East High School
SENIOR ENGINEERING MECHANICS, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Aviral Misra - Blue Valley High School
SENIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Elaine Zhu - Blue Valley High School
The PIONEERS IN SCIENCE awards are given to the top five senior high projects. This award recognizes outstanding examples of student research, innovation and design.
▪ Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School. Role of Alpha-Synuclein in Regulation of Retinal Iron Homeostasis by Promoting Uptake of transferrin-bound iron in human RPE 47 ceus: Potential for novel treatment for visual manifestations of Parkinson’s Disease
▪ Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School. Extraction of Coffee Oil with Acetone Converted to a versatile Source of Green Energy
▪ Rachel Silverstein - Shawnee Mission West High School. Interaction between tribbles and Neutralized during cell migration in Drosophila Melanogaster
▪ Andrea Dahl - Olathe North High School. Formation and Change of Vocal Dialects in Captive Gentoo Penguin Pygoscelis papua Colonies
▪ Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School. A novel, telemedicine diagnostic tool for Parkinson’s disease: the use of digital Action Units generated by spontaneous and posed facial expressions.
GRAND AWARDS are presented to the top senior projects that meet the stringent requirements for entering the INTEL International Science and Engineering Fair. Grand Award winners and their sponsoring teacher will receive an all-expense paid trip to compete at the 2017 International Fair held in Los Angeles in May.
Sponsors: Ash Grove Foundation, Burns & McDonnell, Garmin, Kansas City Area Life Sciences Institute, Kansas City Power & Light, Quintiles and Regnier Family Foundation.
▪ Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School (teacher: Brenda Bott)
▪ Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School (teacher: Brenda Bott)
▪ Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School (teacher: Miles Martin)
▪ Andrea Dahl - Olathe North High School (teacher: Rebecca Groebe)
Special awards
▪ American Institute of Chemical Engineers - Kansas City Section
Elaine Zhu - Blue Valley High School
▪ American Meteorological Society- Kansas City chapter
Dalton DeWeese - CAPS – Blue Valley
▪ American Society for Photogrammetry & Remote Sensing
Lauren Burrow - CAPS – Blue Valley
▪ Archie Dykes Library of Health Sciences
Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School
▪ Arizona State University’s Walton Sustainability Solution Initiatives
Kaedyn Krizek - Olathe North
ASM International - Kansas City chapter
Braeden Troyer - Hocker Grove Middle School
▪ ASM Materials Education Foundation
Aviral Misra - Blue Valley High School
▪ Association for Women Geoscientists
Kaedyn Krizek - Olathe North High School
▪ Kansas BioGENEius Challenge
Gold: Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School
Bronze: Suatatya Chakraborty - Olathe North High School
Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School
▪ Broadcom MASTERS Awards
Christ Preparatory Acacemy: Stefan Siegrist
Cur of Ars: Luke, McCullough, Henry Booker, Auggie Hill, Michael Grantham
Hocker Grove Middle School: Jameson Joyce, Ella Gibson
Holy Trinity Catholic School: Jude Weller, Jason King
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy: Etty Sosover, Clare Smith
Indian Woods Middle School: Jack Shaw
Kansas City Christian School: Katy Dekker
Lakewood Middle School: Vedarsh Shah
Overland Trail Middle School: Prabhav Pagadala, Pranav Pagadala, Raw-ji-tha Vel-a-ka-tour-i, Lauren Herrington, Stella Harber
Oxford Middle School: Hannah Tandang
Padre Pio Academy: Maria Matulis
Prince of Peace: Grace Godard, Sydney Bui
SMSD Biotechnology Program: Sydney Newton
South Middle School: Thomas Lushington, Frances Parker
St Agnes Catholic School: Sophia Nordling, Brennan Johnston,
Trailridge Middle School: Samantha Mudgett, William Delzeit, Ian Adams, Jesse DeBok, Owen Markwart, Albert Hoelting Natalie Peterson
Washington Preparatory Academy: James Peterson, John Peterson
▪ Burns & McDonnell
Senior: Hunter Lipp - Olathe North High School
▪ Earth Science
Kaedyn Kirzek - Olathe North High School
▪ F. Gene Hampton Award of Excellence in the Life Sciences
Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School
▪ Greater Kansas City Association of Family and Consumer Sciences
Tamar Reem - Sunrise Point Elementary
▪ IEEE Kansas City Section- PES/IAS Chapter
Jesse DeBok - Trailridge Middle School
▪ I-SWEEEP
Jocelyn Henderson - Olathe North High School
▪ Kansas City Garden Club
Chinmayee Magesh, Sudhiksha Sadige & Zenia Ahmed - Lakewood Middle School
Dalton DeWeese - CAPS- Blue Valley
▪ Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering & Technology-Shipman Award
Andrea Dahl - Olathe North High School (teacher: Rebecca Groebe)
▪ The Marie Miller Promising Young Scientist Award
Mary Olson - St. Agnes Catholic School; (teacher: Gena Schleimer)
▪ Martin N. Schuler Award
Stuti Dalal - Shawnee Mission East High School
▪ Mu Alpha Theta
Nakita Nouth-Chea - Olathe North High School
▪ NASA
Hunter Lipp - Olathe North High School
▪ Office of Financial Literacy
Innovation: Auggie Hill and Michael Grantham - Cure of Ars
Investor’s Dream: Aviva Clauer - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
▪ Ricoh Corp.
Andy Cardona - Shawnee Mission West High School
▪ Science City MAKER Award
Avira Clauer - Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
Rawson Jenks - Kansas City Christian School
Jacob Hodges - Hocker Grove Middle School
Duncan Paul - Kansas City Christian
▪ Science City Spark!Lab SPARK AWARD
Luke McCullough - Cure of Ars
Auggie Hill - Cure of Ars
Simon Esh - Christ Prep Academy
Christopher Dunn - Christ Prep Academy
Maya Snyder - Indian Trail Middle School
Luke Browning - Kansas City Christian
▪ Society for Science & the Public Award for Community Innovation:
Lauren Burrow - CAPS – Blue Valley
▪ Stockholm Jr. Water Prize
Ellie Green - Shawnee Mission East High School
▪ The Red Force Fire & Safety Award
John Peterson - Washington Prep Academy
▪ The Society of American Military Engineers- The Greater Kansas City Post
Andy Cordona - Shawnee Mission West High School
Jocelyn Henderson - Olathe North High School
▪ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Senior Division: Elysa Thompson - Olathe North High School
Junior Division: Zachary Cheng, Steven Nebergall and Abi Kothopalli - Lakewood Middle School
William Delzeit and Ian Adams - Trailridge Middle School
Jesse DeBok - Trailridge Middle School
Intermediate Division: Isabella Stolle - Parker Elementary
Prabhav Pagadala - Overland Trail Middle School
Special Memorial Award Bernie Haas: Erin Smith - Shawnee Mission West High School
▪ U.S. Metric Association
Ellie Green - Shawnee Mission East High School
▪ Western Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers
Jon Rife - Trailridge Middle School
Aviral Misra - Blue Valley High School
Jacob Hodges - Hocker Grove Middle School
▪ Yale Science & Engineering Association Inc.
Hannah Bradford - CAPS – Blue Valley
▪ Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering & Technology — Project Display Winners
Blue Valley High: Elaine Zhu
Blue Valley North: Aaditya Pore
CAPS: Dalton DeWeese, Lauren Burrow
Hocker Grove Middle School: Cameron Stark, Jacob Hodges
Home school: Frank Occhiogrosso, Will Roe
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy: Claire Smith
Indian Trail Middle School: Harry Wang
Kansas City Christian School: Malaika Adhiambo, Mary Harrison, Luke Browning
Lakewood Middle School: Vedarsh Shah, Zachary Cheng, Steven Nebergall, Abi Kothapalli
Oak Hill Elementary: Bailey Kinkelaar
Olathe South High: Carolyn Wilson
Overland Trail Middle School: Pranav Pagadala, Rajitha Velakaturi, Lauren Herrington, Stella Harber
Pleasant Ridge Middle School: Annika Bhatt
Prince of Peace: Aidan Studivan
Shawnee Mission West: Erin Smith, Ashton Dvorak, Joseph Perry, Colette Balas, Kynjia (Kenny) Dorsey
SMSD Biotechnology Program: Sydney Newton
Trailridge Middle: Luke Formwalt
Washington Preparatory Academy: James Peterson
