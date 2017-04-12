Olathe Insider free loyalty program for parks patrons

Olathe Parks & Rec launches Olathe Active Insider
Olathe Parks & Rec presents Olathe Active Insider, a free loyalty and advocacy program for Olathe Parks & Rec patrons. Olathe Active Insiders receive Olathe Parks & Rec offers and are the first to hear major department news and announcements throughout the year.
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm season
Spring is a busy time on the farm, signaling the return of 1860s hands-on living history activities, including stagecoach rides.
Regular site admission is $7/adults, $5/children, ages 5-11; Olathe residents receive $2/off admission. Activities include stagecoach rides, visiting the Mahaffie House, cooking on the cookstove, and visiting the blacksmith.
The cellar of the historic Mahaffie house will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Visit the Heritage Center Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and explore the Mahaffie grounds.
Olathe Public Library programming
Questions can be directed to 913-971-6874 for children’s programming or 913-971-6888 for adult and teen programming. The Olathe Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road, Suite 129, and the Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St., are open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Comments