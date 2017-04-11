Body found in Shawnee Mission Lake Park identified as man missing since early March

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the body found over the weekend in Shawnee Mission Park Lake as 35-year-old Dawit Tesfaye.
There were no indications of foul play in the Shawnee man’s death, according to the sheriff’s office. However, the preliminary investigation indicated that Tesfaye’s death was not an accidental drowning.
Tesfaye was last seen March 2 at his apartment near 75th Street and Quivira Road. His family hadn’t heard from him since then. Shawnee police began an investigation and in mid-March asked for the public’s help in finding him.
Tesfaye didn’t have a vehicle. Police said he recently had quit his job and there hadn’t been any recent activity on his cellphone or bank account.
