Topeka man has donated 32 gallons of blood

Kansas man donates 32 gallons of blood over 64 years
TOPEKA – An 87-year-old Kansas man who has donated 32 gallons of blood over more than six decades credits his father for his award-winning generosity.
Harold Facklam Jr. of Topeka recently was recognized by the Kansas Health Care Association and the Kansas Center for Assisted Living for the 259 pints he has donated through the American Red Cross, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Facklam, who donated until health reasons caused him to stop in April 2015, said he doesn’t think about how his donations have affected others or even saved lives.
But he gave a nod to his late father, Harold Facklam Sr., who he said encouraged him to donate when the younger Facklam was almost 21 in 1951. Facklam’s father gave blood for about 11 years, stopping at age 60.
“My father was giving; he certainly had a great influence on me. He was so pleased to give and that’s why I started, of course,” Facklam Jr. said.
For years, the younger Facklam sprung to action every time a newspaper or radio announcement said the Red Cross would be in his area accepting blood donations. After each visit to the donor center, Facklam made his next appointment to do it again.
He donated a pint of whole blood four times a year, ultimately winning Kansas American Red Cross recognition with 38 pins as he reached specific gallon markers.
The generosity is running in the family; one of Facklam’s two daughters, a granddaughter and son-in-law have donated blood over the years.
Michigan farmers sending hay to help Kansas
Truckers and farmers in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula plan to haul hay to help victims of a Kansas wildfire, which has burned more than 1,000 square miles.
Marty Dehaan of Mass City is leading the effort with trucker and beef farmer Jan Streater of Lake Linden.
Round bales of hay weigh 900 pounds or more. The hay will be hauled more than 1,000 miles to Kansas on Friday.
3 sisters in Kansas family each have twins
WICHITA – The Hartleys can’t help but joke that there must be something funny in the water at the family home near Mulvane because they have so many sets of twins.
The Wichita Eagle reportstwo of the three daughters in the family have already had sets of twins.
The youngest sister is expected to give birth to her own sets of twins in June or July.
The twins’ grandmother Sandy Hartley jokes that “God gave us twins because we don’t share well.”
The youngest sister, Christy, is having one boy and one girl. Cheryl had two boys. And Cindy had two girls.
All three sisters are public school teachers.
