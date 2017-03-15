Arts Council of Johnson County makes board appointments

The Arts Council of Johnson County has made three appointments to its governing and advisory boards.
Kate Allen was named to the organization’s governing board. She is the associated vice president for institutional advancement and gover;nment affairs at Johnson County Community College.
In addition, Jennifer Wampler, chief development officer at the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park, and Josh Powers, a business liaison with Johnson County government, were appointed to the Arts Council’s advisory board.
Agspring promotion
Jenn Trupka is the new director of human resources at Agspring, the grain, oil seed and specialty crop handling, processing and logistics company. Trupka joined the company in 2013.
Economic outlook conference
A Kansas economic outlook conference is set for May 18 at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd. The program, organized by the Center for Economic Development and Business Research, runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register: www.KansasCity.cedbr.org.
Gun and knife show
The Overland Park Gun & Knife show is set for the Overland Park Convention Center on March 25-26. More than 325 tables full of items will be on display. For those interested in selling or swapping a gun, law enforcement will be at the entrance to inspect those weapons.
The show runs on March 25th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while hours the next day are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information: 816-676-0239.
The Star
Comments