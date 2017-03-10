Following the severe storms, beware of scam repair services

As residents and businesses recover from Monday’s severe storms, a new threat emerges.
Insurance and home repair scams.
Johnson County district attorney Steve Howe warned against being victimized by scammers in the aftermath of the storm, which caused damage in parts of the county and elsewhere in the Kansas City area. He recommended that consumers make direct contact with their insurance provider regarding damages, and not give any personal information to individuals offering insurance or repair services door-to-door.
Other tips:
▪ Obtain roofing and home repair services from reputable local companies. The business should provide a verifiable local phone number and address.
▪ Out-of-state vehicle plates and unmarked vehicles might indicate fly-by-night operators who travel to storm-damaged areas, collect money for services up-front, and then skip town before completing the repairs.
▪ Ask to see a license to conduct business in Johnson County. If a contrctor can’t produce the registration information, close the door or walk away.
▪ All roofers operating in the county must be registered with the state. Demand to see proof of registration.
▪ Before signing a contract or paying money, check with your local city hall on whether the business has the appropriate licenses and permits to conduct repairs.
Help hotline
The Johnson County district attorney’s consumer hotline: 913-715-3003
