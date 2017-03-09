Stuck in traffic on westbound I-435 for Thursday morning rush hour? KDOT apologizes

The Kansas Department of Transportation apologized for Thursday morning for “huge” delays on westbound Interstate 435 in Johnson County.
A contractor had been working overnight Wednesday to do prep work for an upcoming pavement reconstruction project. The work had reduced westbound I-435 to one lane so crews could do pavement marking work.
The interstate was supposed to be fully reopened by 5 a.m. Thursday. But because of equipment breaking down, the contractor didn’t reopen all the lanes until 7 a.m.
By then, traffic had significantly backed up on the highway.
#KCTRAFFIC We're so sorry for unplanned delay on WB I-435 this AM. We know this was a huge frustration. We're visiting w/ contractor abt it! pic.twitter.com/N3DrwAOrDc— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 9, 2017
A KDOT spokeswoman apologized for the frustrating delays and said the Transportation Department would discuss the issue to make sure it doesn’t occur again.
Crews will be back out working again at 8 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Westbound I-435 will be limited to one lane overnight. When the lanes reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, the highway will be in the traffic configuration for the upcoming construction season.
Work to prepare the eastbound I-435 lanes for the pavement reconstruction project will begin next week.
The crews were placing temporary pavement markings and traffic controls for the upcoming I-435 pavement reconstruction project.
Crews over the next two years will rip out the concrete pavement between Metcalf Avenue and U.S. 69 and replace it with new concrete pavement.
The pavement is being replaced because the concrete is 30 years old and is rapidly deteriorating.
